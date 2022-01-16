FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the TOTY Warmup Challenge 2 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the second set of Team of the Year (TOTY) challenges, a day after the release of the first. TOTY Warmup Challenge 2 SBC was part of a series of SBCs that were announced on January 15, 2022.

Squad Building Challenges are one of the most cost-effective and fun ways for FIFA Ultimate Team players to get their hands on exclusive or expensive in-game items. Before the players are hit with the TOTY promo, FIFA aims to provide the FUT playerbase a chance to accumulate fodder for their upcoming challenges through this SBC.

The TOTY Warmup Challenge 2 SBC is a non-repeatable challenge which will be available for a span of 48 hours from the time of release. In order to obtain the reward for the challenge, FUT players are required to complete the set of tasks mentioned below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 2 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Clubs: Min 4

Same League Count: Min 2

Rare: Min 8

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of release, the challenge cost FIFA Ultimate Team players approximately 7,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Using already owned items can reduce the cost of completion by a considerable amount.

Ultimate Team players have 48 hours to complete the mentioned set of tasks and avail a Jumbo Premium Gold Players pack as a reward.

Review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 2 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FUT players can avail a Jumbo Premium Gold Players pack for a fairly low cost through this SBC. This pack provides a total of 24 Gold players, out of which seven are Rare Gold.

FIFA 22 players have a good chance at obtaining 83+ rated players for this challenge. They could even get player-cards of several other criteria which can be used to complete ongoing or upcoming SBCs or objectives.

With more TOTY SBCs on the way, a profitable SBC like TOTY Warmup Challenge 2 is a great way for Ultimate Team players to keep their finances in check.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul