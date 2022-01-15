FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Ilkay Gündogan card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 have added another card to their Player Moments promo by awarding Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan with a Player Moments SBC.

Ilkay Gündogan enjoyed a splendid campaign with Manchester City in 2020-21, finishing the season as the club's top scorer in the Premier League as well as in all competitions. To highlight a stellar moment from his title-winning season, EA Sports have released an SBC for Ilkay Gündogan.

Ilkay Gündogan's Player Moments SBC celebrates the two incredible goals he scored in Manchester City's 3-0 thriller against Tottenham Hotspur in February 2021. FIFA 22 players can avail the SBC by completing the set of tasks mentioned below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Ilkay Gündogan Player Moments card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 88-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

The overall cost of completion of the SBC amounts to over 440,000 FUT coins at the time of writing.

What is the Ilkay Gündogan Player Moments SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team?

Ilkay Gündogan Player Moments SBC is a non-tradeable Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Upon completing the set of tasks listed above, players will receive a 90-rated Ilkay Gündogan card along with smaller rewards - one Prime Mixed Players Pack, one Rare Electrum Players Pack, one Mega Pack and one Rare Players Pack.

Players are required to complete all 4 sets of tasks in order to avail the reward. From the time of its release, FUT players have seven days to complete the challenge.

Review of Ilkay Gündogan Player Moments SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Ilkay Gündogan's Player Moments card is the third FUT upgrade the player has received in FIFA 22, following his 86-rated Inform card and 87-rated Rulebreakers card.

Compared to Gündogan's 85-rated base-card, his Player Moments edition boasts a well balanced card with 90-OVR and massive improvements in pace (+15) and physicals (+10). Playing in the middle of the park, Gundogan maintains passing (90) and dribbling (91) as his key abilities.

For a fair cost of completion, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have a shot at acquiring a 90-rated midfielder who has attacking and defensive capabilities, in addition to excellent individual attributes.

