FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Raheem Sterling Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22

The latest SBC to feature in FIFA 22 is the POTM card for one of the leading domestic leagues in world football - the English Premier League. Raheem Sterling, the winger from Manchester City, is the recipient of the award for December 2021.

Raheem Sterling has been one of Manchester City's marquee players since his arrival in 2015. The three-time Premier League winner currently leads Manchester City as their top scorer in the PL for the ongoing season, alongside Bernardo Silva.

Sterling collected five goals and an assist to his name from Manchester City's seven league fixtures in December. EA Sports celebrated his efforts by awarding him with a boosted POTM card in FUT 22, that players can avail by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Raheem Sterling POTM card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the SBC

1) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) National Duty

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of the SBC's release, it cost players over 370,000 FUT coins to acquire all the items required for the task. Players can minimize the cost of completion by using players from their current inventory.

Raheem Sterling's POTM card SBC is non-repeatable and will expire in 30 days.

Review of Raheem Sterling POTM card in FUT 22

Raheem Sterling is an exceptional winger in FIFA 22. His 88-rated base-card featured 91-pace, 87-dribbling and 82-shooting, putting him on par with some of the best left-wingers in the game.

Sterling has received improved ratings in FUT before, with an 89-rated in-form card and 90-rated Winter Wildcards. However, this is the best upgrade the player has received so far in FIFA 22.

Sterling's POTM card boasts of 95-pace, 91-dribbling and 86-shooting. For a fair cost of completion, FUT players can get their hands on a 91-rated winger who can help them rise the ranks in the various game modes of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

