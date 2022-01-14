FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Patrik Schick Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 has released another set of SBCs, featuring the Player of the Month card from one of Europe's top leagues - the Bundesliga. Patrik Schick, a Czech striker representing Bayer Leverkusen, is the recipient of the POTM award for December 2021.

25-year old Patrik Schick has been enjoying the form of his life ever since his transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen. So far in the 2021-22 season of Bundesliga, Schick has accumulated an astonishing tally of 17 goals in a short span of 15 matches, with 8 of them credited for the month of December.

3DJuegos Guías @3djuegosguias Desafío SBC de Patrik Schick POTM en FIFA 22: soluciones baratas y sin lealtad 3djuegosguias.com/p/236110 Desafío SBC de Patrik Schick POTM en FIFA 22: soluciones baratas y sin lealtad 3djuegosguias.com/p/236110 https://t.co/iCJCTakdbm

Schick started the month of December by scoring 4 goals in the 7-1 thriller against Greuther Furth. The player currently maintains his marvelous form and awaits the remainder of the season to topple Robert Lewandowski as the best goalscorer.

Patrik Schick, who has a 79-rated base card, has already collected multiple FUT promo cards such as the Headliners promo and Inform cards.Here are the various tasks one needs to complete in order to obtain Patrik Schick's POTM card.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Patrik Schick POTM card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of completion for Patrik Schick's POTM card would estimate around 32,000 FUT coins at the time of writing. However, one can utilize players from their current fodder of cards to complete the challenge for a relatively low cost.

Patrik Schick POTM card is a non-repeatable SBC where FUT players have 30 days to complete the mentioned set of tasks and avail the reward.

Review of Patrik Schick POTM card for FIFA Ultimate Team

Patrik Schick had a slow first season at Leverkusen, thereby resulting in a 79-rated base card for FIFA 22. Nevertheless, the player managed to redeem himself with a series of consistent performances in the 2021-22 season, resulting in EA Sports recognizing his efforts with a 86-rated POTM card.

Patrik Schick's POTM card boasts improved ratings in Pace (+11), Shooting (+8) and Dribbling (+7). This puts the player at a 81-pace, 87-dribbling and 87-shooting, giving him a mix of attributes that are essential for a striker in FIFA 22.

Also Read Article Continues below

At a fair cost, players have the opportunity to get their hands on this limited edition SBC which can award them a 86-rated striker.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul