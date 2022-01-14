FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 84+ Player Pick SBC (January 13) in FUT 22

The latest set of Squad Building Challenges on FIFA 22 includes a new edition of the 84+ Player Pick SBC, which rewards one with a Rare Gold player of high caliber.

The 84+ Player Pick SBC is among the several SBCs from FUT's Headliners promo. This unique SBC provides fans with a choice of three 84+ rated players after completion, from which they can choose their desired pick.

SBCs on FIFA 22 are an excellent way to obtain players at considerably less cost. Let's take a look at the various challenges and rewards associated with the 84+ Player Pick SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 84+ Player Pick SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 84+ Player Pick SBC would cost FIFA 22 enthusiasts around 24,000 FUT coins, at the time of writing. A cost-effective measure would involve players using items from their current inventory.

What is 84+ Player Pick SBC?

Upon completing this single set of tasks, FUT fans can get their hands on a Rare Gold Player with a minimum OVR of 84. A choice of 3 players with similar attributes will be displayed upon completing the SBC. FUT fans will have the option to select their preferred pick from the 3 options.

The 84+ Player Pick SBC is a non-repeatable one. At the time of writing, players have less than 23 hours to complete the set of tasks in order to avail the reward.

Review of 84+ Player Pick SBC

The 84+ Player Pick SBC is a great way for FUT enthusiasts to get their hands on a 84+ rated player. This can be a favorable opportunity for FUT enthusiasts to get the perfect players for their team at a moderate cost.

The only uncertainty around the SBC is that one can't decide the choice of players they receive. Considering the cost of the SBC, FUT players are likely to receive a card that can be purchased for a far cheaper cost from the market.

However, if the odds are great, one might just be able to get their hands on some of the best Rare Gold players in FIFA 22.

