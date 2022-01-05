FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a couple of single task SBCs together. Out of the two, the 84+ Player Pick SBC lets players choose the reward to an extent.

The Headliners promo has featured several SBCs already, including single task ones. While FIFA 22 players would have hoped for more player item SBCs belonging to the promo, it's not too bad to see a good single task one.

This is especially keeping in mind the fresh influx of new players who may have picked FIFA 22 for sale or received it as a gift.

There are several ways to improve someone's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The easiest way of doing that is via these single task SBCs which are easy to complete and often have great value. With some luck, a FIFA 22 player can earn highly valuable items at very little investment.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 84+ Player Pick SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the 84+ Player Pick SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 84+ Player Pick SBC has an approximate completion cost of around 20,000 FUT coins. FIFA 22 players can reduce it further by using as much fodder as possible from their own collection.

What is the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The 84+ Player Pick SBC is the latest single task SBC to feature from the Headliners promo. A different variant of this SBC has previously appeared in the game.

But unlike that one, the 84+ Player Pick is non-repeatable and hence, can only be completed once. Players have a little less than three days to complete the task and earn the rewards.

Review of the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 84+ Player Pick SBC offers three choices to a FIFA 22 player upon completion. Players will then be able to keep their preferred item. In certain senses, the 84+ Player Pick is a good SBC despite the reliance it has upon luck.

However, there are certain cards within the mentioned overall bracket that are available for a lot less in the FUT market. While there is no denying that the 84+ Player Pick SBC is a good one, it's definitely overpriced and should have cost 10,000 FUT coins less than its current price tag.

