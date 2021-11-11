5 Manchester City players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode 

Among the Premier League clubs in FIFA 22, Manchester City occupies the position of the strongest and wealthiest club. Their all-rounder squad is second only to PSG's star-studded roster in terms of overall ratings in FIFA 22.

In the summer of 2021, City purchased Jack Grealish (84) from Aston Villa, while failing to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell them to their talisman, Harry Kane (90). The club already features the best midfielder in FIFA 22, Kevin De Bruyne (91) and the best young midfielder in Career Mode, Phil Foden (84).

Manchester City have an abundance of options in various positions, with quite a few versatile players along with high-potential youngsters. Career Mode managers should invest in these 5 Manchester City players listed below in order to create the best squad in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Five best players that Career Mode managers should sign from Manchester City in FIFA 22

5) Gabriel Jesus (ST)

Jesus has 4-star skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $62,500,000

Wage: $175,000

Ratings: 83 OVR - 87 POT

The Brazilian forward is one of the meta strikers in Ultimate Team. Jesus can play on both wings and as a striker. He's known for using his pace (84) and agile dribbling (86) to position himself for a goal. Jesus has great physicality (73) and passing (72) as well, with the potential to improve his attributes.

4) Ferran Torres (RW)

Torres has a 4-star weak-foot and skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $80,500,000

Wage: $140,000

Ratings: 82 OVR - 90 POT

Ferran Torres is the most talented young forward from Manchester City. The 21-year-old made his way to Manchester from Valencia for a bargain transfer fee and has since risen to the standards of an exceptional forward. Career Mode managers can train the youngster to 90 OVR in FIFA 22.

3) Ruben Dias (CB)

Dias has an 87-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $131,500,000

Wage: $240,000

Ratings: 87 OVR - 91 POT

Ruben Dias has been the club's most influential presence in defense since the days of Vincent Kompany. In his first Premier League season, he earned several accolades including Premier League POTS and UCL Defender of the Season. Dias has a 4-star weak foot with incredible physicality (88) that helps him dominate in defense.

2) Ederson (GK)

Ederson has the 3rd best potential for a goalkeeper in career mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $111,000,000

Wage: $240,000

Ratings: 89 OVR - 91 POT

The Brazilian assumed the role of the team's first-choice keeper immediately after his arrival in 2017. Since then, Ederson has been a pivotal part of the team, and earns praise for his performance that helped the team lift the Premier League 3 times in his four complete seasons with the club.

1) Phil Foden (CAM)

Foden has 4-star skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $111,500,000

Wage: $150,000

Ratings: 84 OVR - 92 POT

Phil Foden is one of FIFA 22's most coveted young talents. He recieved a +5 on his OVR from FIFA 21, which is not surprising after consistently making it into Pep Guardiola's lineup the previous season. With a potential growth of +8, Foden aims to improve his superior qualities of dribbling (86), pace (84) and passing (80).

Edited by Danyal Arabi