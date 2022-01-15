FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete 83+ Upgrade SBCs in FUT 22

FIFA 22 surprises its Ultimate Team audience by releasing several exciting SBCs concurrently on January 14th. Among the list are 3 separate 83+ Upgrade SBCs that players can complete to get their hands on a player cards rated 83 and above.
Each of the 83+ Upgrade SBCs, namely 83+ Attacker, 83+ Midfielder and 83+ Defender Upgrades provide FUT players the opportunity to earn 3 random players by completing a simple set of challenges at a considerably low cost.
Let's take a look at the various tasks FIFA 22 players will have to complete in order to obtain each of the rewards.
Tasks, rewards, and review of the 83+ Upgrade SBCs for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Tasks of the SBCs
1) 83+ Attacker Upgrade
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- # of players in the Squad: 11
2) 83+ Midfielder Upgrade
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- # of players in the Squad: 11
3) 83+ Defender Upgrade
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- # of players in the Squad: 11
At the time of writing, 83+ Defender Upgrade SBC cost 9,000 FUT coins, whereas the 83+ Attacker and Midfielder upgrades cost approximately 13,000 FUT coins. Players have 48 hours to complete the set of tasks.
What are the 83+ Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?
The 83+ Upgrade SBCs are a collective of 3 separate non-repeatable SBCs released by EA Sports simultaneously. Upon completing each set of tasks, FUT players are rewarded with a pack of 3 random players with an OVR of 83 or above.
Review of the 83+ Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
All three 83+ Upgrade SBCs can be completed for a fairly low cost, which makes the challenge accessible to the majority of the FIFA Ultimate Team community. By completing all 3 SBCs, FUT players can avail a total of 9 players rated Gold or above.
Each of the SBCs offers 3 moderately rated players, thereby increasing players' chances of profiting from completing the set of tasks. While the randomness of the reward does add on a bit of uncertainty to the challenge, players also have a shot at getting a highly rated player.