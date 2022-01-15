FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete 83+ Upgrade SBCs in FUT 22

FIFA 22 surprises its Ultimate Team audience by releasing several exciting SBCs concurrently on January 14th. Among the list are 3 separate 83+ Upgrade SBCs that players can complete to get their hands on a player cards rated 83 and above.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- 83+ Defender Upgrade SBC

- 83+ Midfielder Upgrade SBC

- 83+ Attacker Upgrade SBC

- TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC

- Group 1 - Daily Challenge 1 SBC

- Flashback Ilkay Gundogan SBC

- POTM Jesper Karlsson SBC

- Malang Sarr Milestone



#FIFA22 Daily Content Review pt.2:- 83+ Defender Upgrade SBC- 83+ Midfielder Upgrade SBC- 83+ Attacker Upgrade SBC- TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC- Group 1 - Daily Challenge 1 SBC- Flashback Ilkay Gundogan SBC- POTM Jesper Karlsson SBC- Malang Sarr Milestone Daily Content Review pt.2: - 83+ Defender Upgrade SBC - 83+ Midfielder Upgrade SBC - 83+ Attacker Upgrade SBC - TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC - Group 1 - Daily Challenge 1 SBC - Flashback Ilkay Gundogan SBC - POTM Jesper Karlsson SBC - Malang Sarr Milestone #FIFA22 https://t.co/7TV9cppGRQ

Each of the 83+ Upgrade SBCs, namely 83+ Attacker, 83+ Midfielder and 83+ Defender Upgrades provide FUT players the opportunity to earn 3 random players by completing a simple set of challenges at a considerably low cost.

Let's take a look at the various tasks FIFA 22 players will have to complete in order to obtain each of the rewards.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 83+ Upgrade SBCs for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBCs

1) 83+ Attacker Upgrade

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 83+ Midfielder Upgrade

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 83+ Defender Upgrade

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, 83+ Defender Upgrade SBC cost 9,000 FUT coins, whereas the 83+ Attacker and Midfielder upgrades cost approximately 13,000 FUT coins. Players have 48 hours to complete the set of tasks.

What are the 83+ Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The 83+ Upgrade SBCs are a collective of 3 separate non-repeatable SBCs released by EA Sports simultaneously. Upon completing each set of tasks, FUT players are rewarded with a pack of 3 random players with an OVR of 83 or above.

Review of the 83+ Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

All three 83+ Upgrade SBCs can be completed for a fairly low cost, which makes the challenge accessible to the majority of the FIFA Ultimate Team community. By completing all 3 SBCs, FUT players can avail a total of 9 players rated Gold or above.

Also Read Article Continues below

Each of the SBCs offers 3 moderately rated players, thereby increasing players' chances of profiting from completing the set of tasks. While the randomness of the reward does add on a bit of uncertainty to the challenge, players also have a shot at getting a highly rated player.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider