FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC in FUT 22

The first set of Team of the Year (TOTY) challenges are live on FIFA 22 with the release of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC. It's to be remembered that this is just the run-up to the highly-anticipated event.

There are different promos that come with FIFA games over the years in the Ultimate Team mode. Some of them, like the TOTY promo, are regulars every year and usually appear around the third week of January. This promo contains some of the best and most wanted cards in the game.

The SBCs are also valuable, because other than just providing ways to improve the squads, they also provided fodder. These fodder are important for doing SBCs to get valuable rewards. Acquiring this type of fodder can potentially be quite costly and they often become the difference between doing a SBC or leaving it. The TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC looks to be the first of many such opportunities that players have been eagerly waiting for.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC

Same League Count: Min 9

Same Club Count: Max 5

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC has a completion cost of about 5,000 FUT coins. Players can reduce it further by using fodder from their own FUT squad collection.

Review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The TOTY Warmup Challenge SBC rewards players with a Rare Gold Player pack upon completion. Considering the cost of completion from absolute scratch, the reward potential is quite good. The value increases further with the TOTY coming up as even higher rated fodders can be used in an efficient manner.

January has been a mixed month when it comes to single-task SBCs. In comparison, the TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC is significantly better. With cheap SBCs like this, there's always a nice scope for someone to improve without taking anything significant away from their plans for Team of the Year.

