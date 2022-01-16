FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 18 (TOTW 18) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 will once again be releasing a fresh team for Team of the Week (TOTW 18) promo, which will contain this weekend's in-form player items for footballers from all around the globe.

Footballers who perform stellarly on a given weekend find a place in the TOTW release of that particular week. TOTW 18 already has several deserving candidates based on their performances so far. These cards are also referred to as in-form cards due to the boosted stats they have over their base variants.

ShopTo @shoptonet Save on FIFA 22 FUT points and start collecting this week's TOTW players! - FIFA 22 TOTW week 17 Players are here!Save on FIFA 22 FUT points and start collecting this week's TOTW players! - mailchi.mp/shopto.net/fif… FIFA 22 TOTW week 17 Players are here! 😀 Save on FIFA 22 FUT points and start collecting this week's TOTW players! - mailchi.mp/shopto.net/fif… https://t.co/z4Nc6gcOLV

The TOTW 18 cards will be available in all packs from the in-game store. However, the odds for successfully packing one are pretty low. Acquiring them from the market can be costly, especially with the upcoming TOTY promo.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 18)

Harry Wilson

Fulham destroyed Reading by pumping 7 goals against them without conceding any. Harry Wilson had the biggest say with two goals and two assists, and was rightfully awarded the Man of the Match.

Thomas Meunier

B/R Football @brfootball Dortmund today:



14'—Thomas Meunier goal assisted by Julian Brandt

29'—Thomas Meunier goal assisted by Julian Brandt



🤝 Dortmund today:14'—Thomas Meunier goal assisted by Julian Brandt29'—Thomas Meunier goal assisted by Julian Brandt🤝 https://t.co/wUiBheXjYB

The Belgian right-back was the unlikely source of a couple of goals as Borussia Dortmund beat Freiburg 5-1.

Chris Maguire

Chris Maguire could well be the silver star in FIFA 22 TOTW 18 with his match-winning hat-trick against Sunderland. He helped Lincoln City get a massive 3-0 win.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian midfield maestro could make a repeat appearance courtesy of his brilliant strike against Chelsea, where Manchester City won 1-0.

Marvin Ducksch

Ducksch was the man leading from the front as his one goal and two assists earned Werder Bremen a vital 3-0 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Jeremiah St. Juste

One of the fastest defender cards in FIFA 22, St. Juste may have earned himself a faster card with his brilliant defending in Mainz's 1-0 win over Bochum.

Robert Lewandowski

B/R Football @brfootball Bundesliga goals



In true Lewandowski fashion, he reaches it with a hat trick 🤖 Bundesliga goalsIn true Lewandowski fashion, he reaches it with a hat trick 🤖 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Bundesliga goalsIn true Lewandowski fashion, he reaches it with a hat trick 🤖 https://t.co/JUa8RnExtU

The big Polish is set to get another TOTW card with his brilliant hat-trick in Bayern's 4-0 win over Koln.

Ciro Immobile

In Italy, Lazio had a 3-0 win over Salernitana where Immobile chipped in with an important brace.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's talisman was back in the goals with a couple of them against Aston Villa. He was at his usual best, but his team's defense was a let-down as Manchester United let go of a 2-goal lead.

Thilo Kehrer

LiveScore @livescore



32' Kylian Mbappe

53' Thilo Kehrer



The Ligue 1 leaders get a win after back-to-back draws FULL-TIME: PSG 2-0 BREST32'Kylian Mbappe53'Thilo KehrerThe Ligue 1 leaders get a win after back-to-back draws FULL-TIME: PSG 2-0 BREST32' ⚽️ Kylian Mbappe53' ⚽️ Thilo KehrerThe Ligue 1 leaders get a win after back-to-back draws ✅ https://t.co/MyDXSD4UBl

PSG had a comprehensive 2-0 win over Stade Brestois where Kehrer added defensive stability to keep a cleansheet. He also contributed with a goal to be adjudged the Man of the Match.

Antonin Barak

Antonin Barak had a say in all the 4 goals of Hellas Verona against Sassuolo in their 4-2 win. Barak earned himself a hat-trick and contributed with an assist as well.

Jack Harrison

Leeds had a thrilling 3-2 win over West Ham. Harrison scored a memorable hat-trick to help his side score three important points.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 18, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi