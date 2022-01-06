FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 16 (TOTW 16) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is out with the first Team of the Week cards for the new year, and TOTW 16 features some excellent player items.

A fresh set of TOTW cards is revealed every Wednesday at FIFA 22 to reflect some exceptional individual performances from the corresponding week. Once released, these items will be available on all FIFA 22 packs and will remain so until a fresh TOTW release replaces them.

Although some of the TOTW cards have great demand, the chances of obtaining them from the packs are pretty low. They can be bought from the market but they usually go for higher prices due to their boosted stats and requirements in many SBC tasks. Take a look at the full list of footballers whose items are present in TOTW 16.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 16

Harry McKirdy ST 72

Ross Stewart ST 75

Andreas Weimann RM 78

Craig Goodwin LM 79

Oihan Sancet ST 79

Fraser Forster GK 81

Stuart Dallas RWB 81

Aaron Mooy CM 81

Alexis Mac Allister LM 81

Enes Unal ST 81

Paulinho ST 82

Jarrod Bowen RM 82

Joao Moutinho CM 83

Adnan Januzaj LM 84

Ever Banega CM 84

Pau Torres CB 84

Davinson Sanchez CB 84

Angel Correa ST 85

Pique CB 86

Kasper Schmeichel GK 86

Phil Foden LW 87

Iago Aspas ST 87

N'Golo Kante CM 92

Best cards of FIFA 22 TOTW 16

N'Golo Kante is the highest rated card of FIFA 22's TOTW 16 and the 92 rated card improves on the Pace. The other stats are as solid as the rest of his versions. This will be another excellent addition and is expected to be valued very highly in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team market.

Iago Aspas usually suffers from some disadvantages in the meta and it now remains to be seen if the problems will be persistent with his TOTW 16 cards. At first glance, the stats look really good but one will have to be skeptical about how he will perform in FIFA 22.

Phil Foden's 87 rated LW card looks like a great addition in light of the great season the Englishman is having in reality. The card has excellent pace and dribbling. The only bit of shortcoming is at shooting and passing, both of which could have been a tad better.

Edited by R. Elahi