FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) predictions in FUT 22

Team of the Week (TOTW) cards will once again appear in FIFA 22 with the upcoming release of the TOTW 16 cards. While the official items will only be known after full release, community speculation is already underway regarding which footballers could feature in the release in the coming week.

The TOTW cards are awarded to footballers who make outstanding performances on a given weekend. These items are released every Wednesday and are available in packs of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

These items have greater demand on average since they have boosted stats compared to their base variants. TOTW items also have a significantly lesser chance of being obtained in packs. With another set of weekend football matches coming to an end, let's look at who are the possible candidates for TOTW 16 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Predictions and possible players for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 16)

Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City had a miraculous 1-0 win over hot favorites Liverpool. Kasper Schmeichel had a literal hand in the win when he saved Liverpool's penalty to keep a clean sheet and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Odsonne Edouard

The French forward had a memorable performance in Crystal Palace's 3-0 win over Norwich. He can earn a place in FIFA 22 TOTW 16 with his performance of 1 goal and 2 assists.

Harry McKirdy

The silver stars of FIFA 22 TOTW 16 could feature a player from England's lower divisions as Swindon Town forward Harry McKirdy scored 4 goals all by himself against Northampton Town.

Manuel Lanzini

A Spor @aspor 🇦🇷 Manuel Lanzini'nin Crystal Palace maçında attığı şık gol. 🪄



🇦🇷 Manuel Lanzini'nin Crystal Palace maçında attığı şık gol. 🪄https://t.co/DD9DmbDHvB

Crystal Palace and West Ham played out a thriller with the Hammers winning 3-2 in a tight affair, with Argentine Manuel Lanzini being the main difference-maker with his 2 goals.

Andreas Weimann

The Austrian midfielder notched up a memorable hat-trick against Milwall to help Bristol City win a 3-2 thriller.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese scored one and assisted another to help Manchester United win 3-1 against Burnley. It now remains to be seen if the Portuguese will get an in-form card in FIFA 22.

David Soria

The Spanish goalkeeper made 4 big saves to earn Getafe a memorable 1-0 victory over league leaders Real Madrid.

Alexis Mac Allister

Premier League @premierleague



Alexis Mac Allister scores twice as Graham Potter's side earn a hard-fought win



#EVEBHA FULL-TIME Everton 2-3 BrightonAlexis Mac Allister scores twice as Graham Potter's side earn a hard-fought win FULL-TIME Everton 2-3 BrightonAlexis Mac Allister scores twice as Graham Potter's side earn a hard-fought win#EVEBHA https://t.co/1p0qt7q71Z

The Argentine creative midfielder was the main difference-maker in Brighton and Hove Albion's thrilling win against Everton. The Seagulls won 3-2, with Mac Allister scoring 2 important goals.

Mads Rasmussen

Brentford had a surprise 2-1 victory over Aston Villa and it was the Danish footballer who contributed with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Angel Correa

Atletico Madrid finally turned the heat with a 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, and Correa scored both goals for Diego Simeone's side.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 16, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi