FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 14 (TOTW 14) cards revealed in FUT 22

COVID may have hampered several matches in real life, but FIFA 22 has added another week of Team of the Week cards with the release of TOTW 14.

There is a strong connection between TOTW player items and real-life football. TOTW items are added of footballers who make exceptional performances on a given weekend. These items can be obtained from any pack in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. However, the odds of successfully Dobtaining a TOTW item from packs is significantly less than other player items.

Not all TOTW items are worth acquiring, as each week sees a release of 23 player items as part of a week's promo. However, some of the items, which usually tend to be higher-rated, have good demand. With FIFA 22 TOTW 14 now having been released, let's look at the complete list of items that feature in this week's release.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 14

Luka Tankulic CAM 74

Nikola Dovedan CAM 75

Yorbe Vertessen RM 77

Shamar Nicholson ST 78

Jordan Siebatcheu ST 79

Jeremias Ledesma GK 81

Silvan Widmer RWB 81

Jorge Molina ST 81

Romain Saiss CB 82

Deulofeu CF 82

Nicolo Zaniolo CF 82

Rafa RW 84

Gabriel Martineli LM 84

Ivan Rakitic CM 84

Juan Cuadrado RM 85

Francesco Acerbi CB 85

Lautaro Martinez ST 86

Dayot Upamecano CB 86

Gerard Moreno ST 87

Riyad Mahrez RM 87

Yan Sommer GK 87

Kevin De Bruyne CAM 92

Robert Lewandowski ST 93

FIFA 22 TOTW 14 highlight cards

FIFA 22 players can choose between two superstars of world football as the TOTW 14 contains special player items of midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne and Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski. Both items are really great at first glance, and Lewandowski has also received an upgrade on his pace in the TOTW item.

The TOTW 14 items of Gabriel Martinelli and Dayot Upamecano also look like extremely pro-meta items. This is also Martinelli's debut in the FIFA 22 TOTW promos, and the players have the chance to obtain a fantastic player item that has great pace and dribbling.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar