5 footballers who are world-class in reality but not on FIFA 22

There are no other sports games in the market that can challenge FIFA 22 in the realm of football or soccer. Football is one of the most followed sports on the planet, and FIFA 22 feeds and contributes to that popularity. With hundreds of real-life football clubs and thousands of real-life footballers, FIFA 22 is the most authentic sports simulation in modern times.

Despite the vast number of footballers freely available to every FIFA 22 gamer across the different modes, some of the most sought-after items are the biggest names in the footballing world.

However, like every video game, FIFA 22 has its own match engine and its own set of strengths and weaknesses. Consequently, some of the player items in FIFA 22 that represent football superstars do not match their actual life abilities.

Some of the best footballers have really poor cards in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has a relatively simple meta, where items with pace have a clear advantage. Apart from the goalkeeper, every position has an added benefit if the pace of the item is good.

On one end of the spectrum, there are players like Fred and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose real-life poor performances aren't reflected in the game. On the other end lies these following five players who are world-class in every right but fall behind in the FIFA 22 meta. They're not unusable but require a lot of expertise to work around their potential weaknesses within FIFA 22.

Let's take a look at five players whose FIFA 22 items do not reflect how good they are in reality:

FC Bayern München v DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

Thomas Muller is an 87-rated CAM card in FIFA 22 who can be played as CM and CF. While Muller's player item has excellent shooting and passing, the card struggles due to a lack of pace. Muller has an in-game pace of only 67, which makes him virtually unusable. Muller is mainly used as fodder in FIFA 22, which are essentially player items used to complete an SBC to get other rewards.

BERG (Carl) @_BERG___



1 Goal

3 Assists

9.4 Rating



I do not for the life of me know how these stats = 89 Rated 😂



#FIFA22 I #FUT22 I #TOTW Thomas Muller1 Goal3 Assists9.4 RatingI do not for the life of me know how these stats = 89 Rated 😂 Thomas Muller1 Goal3 Assists9.4 RatingI do not for the life of me know how these stats = 89 Rated 😂#FIFA22 I #FUT22 I #TOTW https://t.co/KI4N7oAuFn

In real life, Muller is an important figure at Bayern Munich. Many have claimed that his pace in FIFA 22 isn't an accurate representation as Muller is not that slow in real life. Over the years, the German footballer has won plenty of titles with Bayern Munich and Germany and has achieved incredible feats.

Muller is not only deadly in front of goal for the Bavarian club but also excels as a playmaker. With his technical abilities, vision, and passes, Muller can open up even the best defenses with pin-point passes.

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City - Premier League

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the world's best strikers as he has been phenomenal for both England and Tottenham. Kane has won the Golden Boot in the Premier League, which many consider one of the most challenging leagues.

There are very few strikers in the world today who are as clinical as the Englishman in front of goal. Kane is good at holding the ball, shooting with both feet, setting up his teammates, and poses and aerial threat as well.

However, one major weakness in Harry Kane's game has been his relatively slower pace. It's also the exact reason why Kane's base player item is not used extensively in FIFA 22. Harry Kane has a high-rated card of 90, but the striker has only 70 pace. Despite Kane's superior 91 shooting, he struggles in the FIFA 22 meta and is not used in the higher ELO.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee