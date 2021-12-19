FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) predictions

The last week of world football has been hampered by Covid-19 outbreaks, but FIFA 22 will still be releasing another set of Team of the Week (TOTW 14) cards in the game.

The Team of the Week cards are released in FIFA 22 every Wednesday. Each week, there are special player items of footballers who make excellent performances in the real footballing world. These items can be obtained from packs via the FIFA 22 store, but players will have a meager chance of getting one.

A fresh outbreak of Covid-19 has resulted in several postponements. However, a few matches could still take place, which have given fans some outstanding performances. Here's a list of performances that have been worthy of finding a spot in FIFA 22 TOTW 14 cards.

Predictions and possible players for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 14)

Joao Cancelo

November may be over, but Joao has continued on his merry ways.

In Manchester City's dominant 4-0 win over Newcastle, Cancelo managed a clean sheet, one goal and an assist to secure the man of the match.

Youssef El-Arabi

Olympiacos had a dominant 3-0 win over Atromitos Athens in which El-Arabi scored a memorable hat-trick.

Kerim Mrabti

KV Mechelen had a surprising and thrilling 4-3 win over Gent, and attacking midfielder Mrabti played a stellar role with two goals and one assist.

Hans Vanaken

There was more action in the Belgian league as Vanaken scored a hat-trick of assists in Club Brugge's 4-1 win over Leuven on Thursday.

Iago Aspas

The Spanish striker scored one and set up another in Celta Vigo's 3-1 win over Espanyol. It would be interesting to see if Aspas can make a second appearance in FIFA 22 TOTW promo.

Nikola Dovedan

The attacking midfielder might find himself in FIFA 22 TOTW 14 with his wonderful hat-trick in Nurnberg's weekend win.

Gerard Moreno

Moreno is back from his injury layoff and gave an excellent offensive display in Villareal's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Alvaro Morata

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Álvaro Morata has now scored in 3️⃣ away games in a row in Serie A!



Loves an away day 🙌 Álvaro Morata has now scored in 3️⃣ away games in a row in Serie A!Loves an away day 🙌 https://t.co/HIBtHKER1E

Morata took matters into his own legs to score 1 and assist another to give Juventus a much-needed 2-0 win over Bologna.

Jorge Molina

The Spaniard scored a hat-trick in Granada's 4-1 win over Mallorca.

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams may soon be getting a special TOTW 14 card for FIFA 22. He scored a brace and was the MOTM in Athletic Bilbao's thrilling 4-3 win over Real Betis.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 14, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi