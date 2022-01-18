FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Group 1 Daily Challenge 4 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 releases the fourth and final set from the Group 1 - Daily Challenges SBCs for its Ultimate Team audience on January 17, 2022. Players have a limited time to complete this non-repeatable challenge and avail the reward.

With the annual Team of the Year (TOTY) promo around the corner, FIFA enthusiasts are eager to furnish their inventories with the right players before embarking on the various challenges the TOTY promo has to offer.

Group 1 Daily Challenges 4 SBC concludes the series of 4 SBCs that players can complete obtaining a collective reward, in addition to the rewards for each SBC. Here, we look at several tasks that FUT players need to complete to finish the SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Group 1 - Daily Challenge 4 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Min 2

Clubs: Min 4

Nationalities: Max 6

Rare: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 8

FIFA 22 players will need to spend around 2000 FUT coins to complete this SBC from scratch. The overall cost will be negligible if players have a well-equipped inventory they can use for the challenge.

Group 1 Daily Challenge 4 SBC is a non-repeatable challenge and will expire in 48 hours.

Review of the Group 1 Daily Challenge 4 SBC for FIFA Ultimate Team

At a reasonably low cost, FIFA 22 players can complete the challenge and obtain a 2 Rare Gold Players Pack, which as the name states, can be opened to acquire two Rare Gold cards of random players. However, the highlight of the challenge is the collective reward that players can earn.

Upon completing all 4 of the Group 1 Daily Challenges, FUT players can claim the revered TOTY Warmup Daily SBC PLUS I objective reward. This, in turn, will provide the player with a Rare Mega Pack, one of the most expensive packs in-game, amounting to 55,000 FUT coins.

At a considerably low overall cost of 8000 to 10000 FUT coins, FIFA 22 players can claim this highly profitable reward, making this set of SBCs a relatively favourable one for FUT players.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar