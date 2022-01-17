FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Group 1 Daily Challenge 3 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the third edition of Group 1 Daily Challenge SBC as a forerunner for the highly anticipated Team of the Year (TOTY) promo.

Team of the Year is one of the most popular promos in FIFA Ultimate Team's history and is expected to make its way into FIFA 22 soon. Voting for this edition of TOTY has kicked off, with FUT players having an option of 80 players to vote from for their best-11 on FIFA Ultimate Team.

With the TOTY promo around the corner for FIFA enthusiasts, EA Sports has also provided several SBCs for players to accumulate fodder for their upcoming challenges and objectives in FIFA Ultimate Team. Listed below are the various tasks and rewards related to the Group 1 Daily Challenge 3 SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Group 1- Daily Challenge 3 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Min 2

Clubs: Min 4

Nationalities: Max 6

Rare: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 8

At the time of writing, it cost players around 2000 FUT coins to complete the challenge from scratch. FUT 22 players have 48 hours to complete the mentioned set of tasks and avail the rewards.

Review of the Group 1 Daily Challenge 3 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players can complete the listed set of tasks at a considerably low cost of completion. Similar to the previous edition of this SBC, the Group 1 Daily Challenges 3 SBC rewards players with a 2 Rare Gold Players Pack, which can be opened to avail two random players of the Rare Gold status.

Additionally, FIFA Ultimate Team players are up for a major reward if they complete each of the 4 Daily Challenge SBCs. With the challenge being third in Group 1, there is one more to follow.

Upon completing all 4 Daily Challenge SBCs, FUT players can avail one Rare Mega Players pack. This pack on its own topples the cost of completing all 4 SBCs by a huge margin, thereby making the SBC a desirable one for FIFA 22's Ultimate Team audience.

Rare Mega Players pack contains 30 Rare Gold Players cards and is one of the most rewarding player packs in the game. FUT players are sure to be left satisfied, as earning the reward can help them in the various SBCs they are likely to attempt in the future.

Edited by R. Elahi