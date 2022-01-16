FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Group 1 Daily Challenge 2 SBC in FUT 22

The second Daily Challenge of Group 1 has been released in FIFA 22, and the pre-celebration of the upcoming Team of the Year (TOTY) continues.

These SBCs are in preparation for one of the most anticipated promos. The TOTY promo has been released routinely in all releases of FIFA. It is planned for release this year as well. While the voting for the TOTY starting XI is going on, there are several new tasks and objectives which players can earn and get different rewards.

The Group 1 Daily Challenge 2 SBC is the second SBC to appear in sequence following last night's release. In general, SBCS is an excellent and affordable way to improve a player's FUT squad. With the lead-up to the TOTY promo, players can get some fantastic bonuses by doing the SBCs.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Group 1- Daily Challenge 2 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Min 2

Clubs: Min 4

Nationalities: Max 6

Rare: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 8

The Group 1 Daily Challenge 2 SBC costs around 2,100 FUT coins to complete and is quite similar to the one released yesterday. Players can complete the SBC cheaper by using fodders from their collection. Like last night's release, the SBC in discussion is also live in the game for only 48 hours.

Review of the Group 1 Daily Challenge 2 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The base rewards are absolutely the same as by completing the Daily Challenge 2, FIFA 22 players will again be receiving two gold players of at least 79 rating. However, the ultimate potential of these SBCs lies in the main reason these are so popular in the community.

This is the second daily SBC, and there are two more to arrive. Completing these SBCs earns players completing one TOTY Daily Warmup Daily SBC Plus 1 Objective reward.

Getting all four of them unlocks a Rare Mega Pack. The reward potential for these packs is massive, and they usually cost 55,000 FUT coins to get from the in-game store. To get such a pack by doing four SBCs, which cost 10,000 FUT coins collectively, is a no-brainer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar