FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the TOTY Warmup Challenge 4 SBC in FUT 22

All FIFA 22 players have an excellent chance to improve their squad or collect fodder with the release of cheap single-task SBCs in the lead up to the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo.

The Team of the Year promo is one of the most hotly anticipated promos in every year's release. The promo features some outstanding cards, which tend to be end-game cards. Suffice to say, the cards have crazy demands.

Along with the cards come several SBCs, which hand out much better rewards than regular times. A great example is the Group 1 Daily Challenge SBCs, which reward a highly valuable Mega Rare pack when a player completes the SBCs on all four days. The TOTY Warmup Challenge 4 may not be as rewarding, but it's still a highly effective SBC to get good rewards at low prices.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 4 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the TOTY Warmup Challenge 4 SBC

Nationalities: Min 4

Same League Count: Max 7

Same Club Count: Min 2

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Warmup Challenge 4 SBC can be done in 9,000 FUT coins if the player wants to do it from scratch. The costs can be further reduced by using fodder from their collection. The SBC is non-repeatable and hence, can only be done once and is live in the game for 48 hours only.

Review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 4 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Today's TOTY Warmup Challenge 4 SBC rewards players with one Rare Electrum Players Pack. Considering the cost of completion, this is a good return for value. Rare Electrum Players Pack contains many guaranteed rare items, including players.

The chances of obtaining a promo item may be less, but even higher-rated base cards are quite possible to be achieved. With the TOTY promo coming up in FIFA 22, there will undoubtedly be a specific need for fodder. If the player card obtained isn't usable, players can always shuffle and reuse it in one of the SBCs.

