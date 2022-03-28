5 best gaming controllers in 2022

It's no longer simply about the specs of your console or PC to have the most incredible gaming experience possible. In addition, a competent gaming controller is required, vastly improving your gaming experience.
The best gamepads are comfortable holding and work well with your favorite titles. A decent design and feature set will help your game flow better and make it easier to play, especially for novices.
Five fantastic gaming controllers choices in 2022
- Scuf Instinct Pro
- Sony DualSense Wireless
- Xbox Wireless Controller
- PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced
- Xbox Elite Wireless
Scuf Instinct Pro
Buy link: SCUF Instinct Pro | Scuf Gaming
- Weight: 280g
- Battery: 2x AA
Scuf makes some of the best premium gaming controllers outside of Microsoft and Sony. The Scuf Instinct Pro is the best controller money can buy to improve your gaming experience.
It differs from other controllers as it offers customization choices, making it unique and slightly more expensive. So, if you're a pro gamer searching for something fresh, heavy, and different, this is the controller for you.
4) Sony DualSense Wireless
Buy link: DualSense wireless controller | The innovative new controller for PS5 | PlayStation
- Weight: 210g
- Battery: Li-Ion
The Sony DualSense Wireless controller is the most feature-rich gaming controller available, comprising innovative haptic motors and adjustable triggers that provide resistance under your finger. This improves your gaming experience and helps you feel the game, especially in games like WWE 2K22 and PUBG.
Although it is a touch pricey, the purchase is justified when considering the controller's built-in quality and unique features. It's simple to play games with super-accurate thumbsticks.
3) Xbox Wireless Controller
Buy link: Xbox Wireless Controller | Xbox
- Weight: 281g
- Battery: 2x AA
This is one of the most cost-effective wireless controllers on the market, with many of the same capabilities as the original Xbox controller. The entire design is incredibly comfortable, and the texturized rubber grips make you feel amazing in your hands.
It has a considerably improved D-pad, just like the original, which is extremely useful in fighting games like PUBG.
It includes a one-of-a-kind sharing button that allows you to record screenshots and gameplay clips without digging too deep into the menu. Furthermore, it consists of a much-needed Bluetooth connectivity function previously unavailable on Xbox controllers.
2) PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced
Buy link: PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One
- Weight: 447g
- Battery: N/A (Wired)
The Spectra Infinity Enhanced wired controller from PowerA is an improved version of the original Spectra. Considering its modest price, it is a very elegant controller. As a result, it's ideal for beginners looking for a low-cost option.
Spectra Infinity has some personality thanks to the edge illumination, and the 3-way trigger locks are ideal for players. The only drawback of this gaming controller is that it is wired and does not yet come in a wireless version.
1) Xbox Elite Wireless
Buy link: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition | Xbox
- Weight: 345g
- Battery: Internal Rechargeable Battery
Xbox Elite Wireless is, without a doubt, the most luxurious gaming controller available, making it ideal for competitive gamers and content creators. The nearly limitless customization options give you unrivaled control over your gameplay and improve your overall gaming experience.
Users will appreciate being able to adjust all components of the controller, including shift paddles, d-pads, and joystick stiffness. The only drawback is that it is somewhat expensive, but you will fall in love with it once you see it.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.