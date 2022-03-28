5 best gaming controllers in 2022

It's no longer simply about the specs of your console or PC to have the most incredible gaming experience possible. In addition, a competent gaming controller is required, vastly improving your gaming experience.

The best gamepads are comfortable holding and work well with your favorite titles. A decent design and feature set will help your game flow better and make it easier to play, especially for novices.

Five fantastic gaming controllers choices in 2022

Scuf Instinct Pro

Sony DualSense Wireless

Xbox Wireless Controller

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced

Xbox Elite Wireless

Scuf Instinct Pro

Weight: 280g

280g Battery: 2x AA

Scuf makes some of the best premium gaming controllers outside of Microsoft and Sony. The Scuf Instinct Pro is the best controller money can buy to improve your gaming experience.

It differs from other controllers as it offers customization choices, making it unique and slightly more expensive. So, if you're a pro gamer searching for something fresh, heavy, and different, this is the controller for you.

4) Sony DualSense Wireless

PlayStation @PlayStation



More details and images: A first look at DualSense, PS5’s new wireless controller.More details and images: play.st/34lycg9 A first look at DualSense, PS5’s new wireless controller. More details and images: play.st/34lycg9 https://t.co/ot5R1u5hsz

Weight: 210g

210g Battery: Li-Ion

The Sony DualSense Wireless controller is the most feature-rich gaming controller available, comprising innovative haptic motors and adjustable triggers that provide resistance under your finger. This improves your gaming experience and helps you feel the game, especially in games like WWE 2K22 and PUBG.

Although it is a touch pricey, the purchase is justified when considering the controller's built-in quality and unique features. It's simple to play games with super-accurate thumbsticks.

3) Xbox Wireless Controller

Weight: 281g

281g Battery: 2x AA

This is one of the most cost-effective wireless controllers on the market, with many of the same capabilities as the original Xbox controller. The entire design is incredibly comfortable, and the texturized rubber grips make you feel amazing in your hands.

It has a considerably improved D-pad, just like the original, which is extremely useful in fighting games like PUBG.

It includes a one-of-a-kind sharing button that allows you to record screenshots and gameplay clips without digging too deep into the menu. Furthermore, it consists of a much-needed Bluetooth connectivity function previously unavailable on Xbox controllers.

2) PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced

Weight: 447g

447g Battery: N/A (Wired)

The Spectra Infinity Enhanced wired controller from PowerA is an improved version of the original Spectra. Considering its modest price, it is a very elegant controller. As a result, it's ideal for beginners looking for a low-cost option.

Spectra Infinity has some personality thanks to the edge illumination, and the 3-way trigger locks are ideal for players. The only drawback of this gaming controller is that it is wired and does not yet come in a wireless version.

1) Xbox Elite Wireless

Xbox @Xbox



Get the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: The wait is over.Get the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: xbx.lv/2pFB1c3 The wait is over.Get the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: xbx.lv/2pFB1c3 https://t.co/HfwzyH1S4a

Weight: 345g

345g Battery: Internal Rechargeable Battery

Xbox Elite Wireless is, without a doubt, the most luxurious gaming controller available, making it ideal for competitive gamers and content creators. The nearly limitless customization options give you unrivaled control over your gameplay and improve your overall gaming experience.

Users will appreciate being able to adjust all components of the controller, including shift paddles, d-pads, and joystick stiffness. The only drawback is that it is somewhat expensive, but you will fall in love with it once you see it.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer