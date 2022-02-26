5 sword fighting games with best close combat mechanics

In the action-adventure genre, sword-fighting games share a considerable fanbase. Protagonists hacking and slashing their way through enemies with different kinds of lethal swords is the ultimate treat for many gamers.

Sword fighting games demand superior skill sets from players to excel in close combat and require them to implement strategies and tactics to defeat their enemies. Previously, users were only needed to combat single enemies at a time in sword fighting games.

However, with the latest gaming engines, players get a range of options to duel with multiple enemies.

Five amazing sword fighting games in the hack and slash genre

Sword mechanics play an essential role in hack and slash titles. Unlike shooting games, users need to constantly change their position, jump, defend and attack to beat their enemies successfully.

There is a diverse range of sword-fighting games that gamers can try out, starting with classic options like Prince of Persia to the latest AAA titles like God of War.

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The 2019 Game of the Year winner, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is the flagship action-adventure offering from FromSoftware. Based on the fictional world of Japan, the story follows a shinobi looking to take revenge from a samurai clan that kidnapped his lord.

Inheriting the DNA from FromSoftware’s Bloodbourne and Souls series, the gameplay mainly focuses on sword combat, stealth, and challenging boss fights. The combat mechanics mainly focus on skill-based swordsmanship and require mastering new combat systems to improve overall skills like rock-paper-scissors countering systems and much more.

Players can not only beat their enemies with sheer power but also take them down by depleting their posture, which denotes the composure of the enemies during battles.

2) For Honor

Ubisoft is a studio that boasts one of the biggest ranges of sword-fighting games in its portfolio. The third-person action title, For Honor, was released back in 2017 and received a lot of appreciation from critics for its highly detailed combat mechanics.

Users take on roles from three factions, namely Vikings, Samurai, and Knights, to fight against enemies and complete team-based objectives. These factions have 12 heroes who have their own combat styles, combos, and weapons, which players need to upgrade as they progress in the game.

With tons of tactical features to choose from, For Honor also offers different modes like Domination mode, 2v2 brawl mode, 1v1 duel mode, and Revenge mode. It is a safe haven for gamers who want to immerse themselves in core sword-fighting battles.

3) Dark Souls 3

FromSoftware released Dark Souls 3 in 2016 as the final installment of the Dark Souls trilogy. It became the fastest-selling game in Bandai Namco’s history, boasting over 10 million downloads by 2020.

The game showcases some stunning visuals of the Kingdom of Lothric and puts an incredible amount of detail into each environment. Players can get their hands on some aggressive and multipurpose weapons that can be used to perform new moves known as weapon art.

These moves can be used to fill up focus points that users can use to cast pyromancies and spells. These features add up as a bonus to the already strong combat mechanics, making it a more engaging experience for gamers.

4) Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the best-looking open-world RPGs out there, with an excellent storyline and gameplay. The title is set in the dark ages of England, where Eivor Varinsdottir, a Norse Viking, returns with his brother Sigurd to fight against the chaos across the four kingdoms of England.

Valhalla offers some excellent stealth techniques and hard-hitting combos that players can use to eliminate enemies in one move. They need to create important locations like merchants to buy and sell goods. Weapons and armors can be upgraded by visiting Blacksmiths.

The title also introduces a Skill tree system, where users can upgrade themselves in combat, stealth, and style aspects by redeeming skill points.

5) Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch Productions and Sony released Ghost of Tsushima in an attempt to bring the open-world stealth-action genre to Japan. The title features an absolutely gorgeous-looking landscape based in the Land of the Rising Sun, where gamers can explore the whole map on horseback.

Many consider Ghost of Tsushima to have one of the best sword-fighting combat systems in the action-adventure genre and have equally praised the game for its narrative, art direction, and visuals. Users get the proper experience of Samurai fighting with the addition of stances.

They can change their stances with the push of a button, and every stance has its strengths against particular enemies.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer