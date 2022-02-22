"We'll just try it": Twitch streamer Quin69 hilariously dies in one hit while playing Dark Souls 3

During his latest stream, Quin69 attempted to fight a tough enemy in Dark Souls 3, resulting in him dying in one hit.

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" is a variety streamer who is currently playing through the FromSoftware game Dark Souls 3 in preparation for the studio's upcoming release of Elden Ring.

Dark Souls 3 is an action-roleplaying game that takes players through the fictional land of Lothric, a place full of history and grotesque monsters. Tasked with defeating the Lords of Cinder, players must defeat many challenging bosses.

While playing through the game, Quin spotted an enemy known as a "Black Knight," one of the most challenging adversaries in the game. All Black Knights in the game wield different types of weapons, and the one he discovered was wielding a greatsword, a weapon that sacrifices the speed of the swing for more damage.

Without knowing the threat the Black Knight poses, the streamer asks his chat if he should engage the foe or just leave it be.

"Wait, is it a bad idea to fight one of these guys when i've progressed so far? Nah, f*ck it we'll just try it."

Quin69 defeated in one hit, removing the progress he made from the last save point

He jumped down to confront the knight and attempted to sneak closer to it without it noticing. Quin then went for a hit, landing two successful blows on the opposing knight with ease.

However, once he had readied his second attack, the Black Knight slowly readied an attack and thrust a giant sword into Quin's character, killing him in one massive attack.

Quin didn't speak after his embarrassing attempt to kill the Black Knight, probably frustrated that all of his progress from the previous save point was lost, along with all the money he was holding. The money can still be retrieved, but if he dies while trying to recover it, all of the hard earned money from killing enemies will be gone forever.

Such an avoidable death certainly makes this clip humorous, but the fact that Quin69 was so confident to face the foe makes this moment even better.

