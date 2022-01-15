Who is Quin69? Twitch streamer gets banned for disrespectful remarks against women

Following his latest stream, Quintin "Quin69" Crawford was handed a 14-day suspension from the platform that the streamer felt was unwarranted.

Quin69 claimed that he would be disputing the ban and that "someone at Twitch" thought that he hated women. While his fans seemed to be against the ban, others felt differently.

Quin @quinrex I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.



obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. https://t.co/eraqqmy6JQ

Quin69 makes a controversial remark about women, gets banned from Twitch for 14 days

Throughout his career, Quin69 has been caught for various controversial statements that he made which garnered a lot of negative attention. However, the creator managed to stay afloat on Twitch, until things changed recently.

The creator was suspended for 14 days after a statement he made while watching an episode of Middle Ground on "Men's Rights activists vs. Feminists." Partway through the video, he made the following statement:

"It's not even a hot take, this is just completely true. If women weren't required for reproduction, they wouldn't exist 'cause we would have killed them off by now."

He further remarked:

"Lets be real, if we could just have s*x with dudes and have kids, all women would be dead, ok? One hundred percent."

This ultimately led to his current fate, which he feels was undeserved. As stated in his tweet, he is attempting to dispute the ban and get it reversed if possible.

However, this isn't the only controversial remark he's made in the past. In early January 2022, Quin made a remark about people more likely to be the target of s**ual assault if they wore clothing that was shorter and skimpier.

In a different stream, during an unban request forum, the streamer repeated the N-word out loud several times in an attempt to imitate a racist American and then proceeded to unban a viewer who had also said the N-word in his chat.

Arguably, his remarks about s**ual assault garnered the most attention out of the several controversial statements he has made, drawing criticism from a variety of streamers. Steve Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II attempted to converse with the creator on his views and ended up exploding in anger.

Livestream Fail users react to Quin69's ban

After news of Quin's ban was made public, many Redditors commented on the actions of the Twitch streamer, expressing how they felt about the ban.

While comments defending him and those in favor of him were present, the consensus was largely skewed against him.

Regardless of the context of his statements, people felt they were undeniably ban-worthy, their opinion of him solidifying after his controversial debate with Destiny.

