"Top 100 humans": Quin69 gushes about Elon Musk, adds that he isn't 'white' but of 'South African ethnicity' 

Quintin "Quin69" Crawford is stumping fans and followers yet again, this time with a controversy related to his knowledge on race and ethnicities.

During a recent stream, the streamer was going through a list of Twitter accounts he was following when he spotted the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk. Raving about the figure, he then claimed that Elon wasn't 'white,' and that his ethnicity was 'South African.'

"Elon Musk! Again. Top 100 humans, easily."

Quin69 praises Elon Musk, claims he's among the 'Top 100 humans'

Quintin "Quin69" Crawford doesn't hesitate to express his thoughts, such as when he repeated the N-word out loud, or when he imitated a Sebastian "Forsen" Fors viewer for spamming the streamer's name in his chat.

The streamer raised eyebrows after making several odd statements, one after another, during his latest stream. While scrolling through his Twitter following list, Quin69 spotted a certain celebrity figure and said the following:

"Elon Musk! Again. Top 100 humans, easily. Easily, top 100 humans."

After looking through his Twitch chat, some of whom were commenting on their distaste for Musk, Quin69 exclaimed:

"Wait, he's not even white bro, he's, like, South African bro, okay? Alright? Not even- his ethnicity is South African."

Upon hearing his statement, his viewers immediately professed their confusion and were utterly bewildered.

Quin69's chat at the time of the statement (Image via Twitch/Quin69)

Seconds after the end of the clip, in the full VOD, Quin69 can be heard repeating a comment he received before cutting himself off and putting out another statement:

"'He's not even-' Nah dude, doesn't count. I'm counting Elon Musk as Black, alright?"

It is unknown whether Quin69 made his statements in jest or was being candid. "White" is typically used as a term to refer to one's race, which is based off of "physical and biological attributes," as stated by the publication Verywell Mind.

The same publication describes ethnicity as a broader subject compared to race, which bases itself on "cultural expression and place of origin."

According to this classification, Elon Musk would be considered "White," while his ethnicity is a more complicated subject owing to his diverse roots.

Quin69's statements that Musk is "Black" or of "South African ethnicity" would be considered untrue. Coupled with that, such statements would incur widespread vitriol if used in a nonchalant manner.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Tesla CEO was the subject of talk after his ex-wife Grimes was recently spotted with a baby bump, sparking rumors.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul