Grimes pregnancy rumors explained as baby bump picture sparks speculation

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes recently sparked pregnancy rumors after posting a new animated picture of herself on Instagram. The musician can be seen posing with a sword in the photo while flaunting a prominent baby bump.

The picture led to fans speculating the Delete Forever hitmaker is expecting her second child. Several social media users even flocked to the singer’s Instagram comments section to share their reactions to the rumor. One fan wrote:

“The queen is pregnant.”

Another user added:

“She’s carrying.”

Despite ongoing speculation about her pregnancy, it is also likely that Grimes’ latest announcement is related to her upcoming album. The Oblivion crooner tagged celebrity photographer Chen Man and designer CHKLTR in her post.

The latter reposted the photo on their Instagram story with the caption “Grimes Book 1 visual w/ [visual artist] ChenMan.” Book 1 is the title of Grimes’ upcoming sixth studio album.

How many children does Grimes have?

Grimes shares one child with SpaceX founder Elon Musk (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Grimes, also known as Claire Boucher, shares one child with Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. She started dating the billionaire in 2018 following a fun interaction about artificial intelligence on Twitter.

Following their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, the duo officially confirmed their relationship. Nearly two years later, the Miss Anthropocene creator announced she was expecting her first child with Musk.

The musician also shared her thoughts on pregnancy during a 2020 interview with the Rolling Stones:

“For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it. I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment.”

Grimes gave birth to her first child, son X Æ A-XII, in May 2020. The singer and the SpaceX founder reportedly decided on the child’s name, combining their shared interests. The business mogul later revealed to The New York Times that his girlfriend played a key role in raising their son:

“Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now, there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

Nearly a year after the birth of their child, the pair decided to call it quits due to their separate lifestyles and commitment to their respective fields of work. Elon Musk officially confirmed their separation in September 2021 while speaking to Page Six:

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The pair reportedly parted ways on amicable terms and decided to co-parent their son. Meanwhile, Grimes has left fans stunned after posting a new picture showing off her baby bump. However, the singer has not addressed the latest pregnancy rumors.

