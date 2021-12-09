"Really hurtful and nasty": Jennifer Aniston opens up on pregnancy rumors 

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about how her personal life has always been under public scrutiny in a revealing new feature. She discussed the various aspects of being in the public eye that irked her deeply.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old veteran actor spoke about the "hurtful pregnancy rumors" she faced throughout her career. She went on to discuss how she has stopped taking such comments personally.

"I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption. It’s like, you have no clue what’s going with me personally or medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?' They don’t know anything. It was really hurtful and just nasty."

Aniston dove into how social media has replaced the need for tabloids as the internet has become the bedrock of perpetuating rumors. The spread of fake news and disturbing accusations has become common.

"Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long, the headlines - Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52? can be easily found on the internet."

Jennifer Aniston has been married and divorced twice. She tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2000, but the duo separated in 2005.

The Morning Show actress started dating Justin Theroux (Mulholland Drive fame) in 2011. They married in 2015 after four years of dating. However, their marriage was short-lived as they separated in 2017.

Aniston also talked about double standards regarding the coverage of men's personal lives compared to women's coverage.

"Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry [younger] women in their 20s or 30s. But women aren’t allowed to do that."

Jennifer Aniston is "fed up"

This is not the first time Aniston has spoken up about the spread of pregnancy rumors. In 2016, the actress wrote an article for HuffPost, stating she was not pregnant but was "fed up" with rumors.

"I have grown tired of being part of this narrative. Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I'm laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know. But I'm not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way."

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston was last seen on the web series The Morning Show.

