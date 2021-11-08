'Violet' full cast list: Meet Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, and others from thriller flick

Violet, Justine Bateman's directorial debut, deals with the complexities of the subconscious, our harshest critic, through the story of 32-year-old Violet. The film has been released in select theaters and will be available on Video on Demand from November 9.

The protagonist and antagonist of the movie are the same person, Violet. The film explores the conflict between Violet and her inner voice, which constantly puts her down.

Violet is guided by fear in her decisions until she decides to do exactly the opposite of what that voice tells her one day.

Olivia Munn as Violet Calder, the protagonist of Violet

Olivia Munn stars as Violet Calder, a movie executive hounded by an inner voice that keeps putting her down and criticizing her.

The American actress has appeared in a lead role on the television series Beyond the Break from 2006 to 2009. She was cast as a supporting actress in the superhero film Iron Man 2 (2010).

Munn also starred in the supernatural horror film Deliver Us from Evil (2014) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) as Psylocke. In 2018, she had a leading role in the science fiction film The Predator, the fourth film in The Predator franchise.

Justin Theroux as Violet's inner voice

Violet's harsh inner critic is voiced by Justin Theroux. The actor has recently played Allie Fox on the Apple TV+ drama, The Mosquito Coast, renewed for a second season earlier this year.

He gained popularity for his work with director David Lynch in the mystery film Mulholland Drive (2001) and the thriller film Inland Empire (2006). The American also appeared in films such as American Psycho (2000), Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003), and The Girl on the Train (2016).

Luke Bracey as Red

Luke Bracey plays Red, Violet's potential romantic interest. Violet's been staying over at Red's place lately, but the voice in her head has convinced her that dating him would be career suicide. But the movie makes clear that he's the Perfect Match.

The Australian actor is known for his work in films such as Monte Carlo and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. He also worked in television series such as Westside.

Violet also stars Zachary Gordon as Bradley, Steve Agee as Boris, Todd Stashwick as Rick, and Rain Phoenix as Rita in supporting roles. The film premiered at the 2021 South by Southwest Film Festival before its limited release across theaters on October 29.

