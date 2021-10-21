Will director Denis Villeneuve succeed where David Lynch could not with his reboot of 'Dune'? 

As the world awaits the official theatrical release of the sci-fi epic Dune, it's time to jump into the details, specifically the direction of the movie.

Dune is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's renowned book series and a reboot of David Lynch's 1984 film of the same name. The plot is set in a dystopian world in the year 10191, where Duke Leto Atreides accepts the stewardship of the desert planet, Arrakis, also known as Dune. Notably, this planet is the only source for melange, considered the most valuable substance in this narrative.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply, only those who can conquer their own fears will survive.

How is 'Dune' different from its 1984 counterpart?

The upcoming film is directed by Oscar-winning director Denis Villeneuve while the 1984 adaptation of the novel was helmed by David Lynch. The latter deemed it a total failure.

The original adaptation was planned as a three-hour-plus film to cover the novel’s epic sprawl, but was cut down to 137 minutes. A longer adaptation for TV ran for up to 186 minutes, featuring outtakes and concept art.

The current interpretation, directed by one of this decade's most innovative auteurs, Denis Villeneuve, will run 155 minutes long.

Villeneuve has expressed his feelings about the original Dune, stating:

"When I saw David Lynch version [from 1984], when I was young, I did feel that he succeeded in some areas, and other moments of the adaptation I felt he went away from the source material a bit too much. There was things, some decisions he made that I did not agree with… I was waiting for this adaptation for a long time.”

Another difference is that Villeneuve's film will only cover the first half of the novel, unlike Lynch's 1984 venture. The latter compressed the entire plot into a two hour movie.

Apart from that, the current adaptation is faithful to the book's aesthetics. Villeneuve has accurately depicted the jaw-dropping yet despondent vision of the desert planet Arrakis. The tone of the movie is dark and sombre, supported by splendid cinematography and a star-studded cast.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides along with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and Stellan Skarsgård. The film might also have a spinoff TV series called Dune: The Sisterhood in the near future on HBO Max.

Dune is a notoriously difficult book to depict, and its previous adaptations have fallen short of capturing the complete scope of Herbert's expansive world. However, the future is unpredictable so nobody knows whether or not Denis Villeneuve will succeed with his version of Dune. Having said that, the film has already racked up more than $100 million overseas, so success seems imminent.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune is all set to release globally on 22 October 2021.

