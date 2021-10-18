'Dune' full cast list: Meet Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and others from HBO Max film

The much-awaited sci-fi adventure film Dune is all set to premiere this month. The highly-anticipated film is an adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic.

With a star-studded cast, the movie is set in a dystopian world in the year 10191, where Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) accepts the stewardship of the desert planet, Arrakis, also known as Dune. This is the only source of the most valuable substance, melange - a drug that can extend human life while also providing superhuman powers. Aware of the troubles of this, Leto takes control of the spice mining operation, later facing a betrayal which leads his son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), and wife, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), to the Fremen.

As the world awaits its release, it's time to take a look at the cast of Dune.

'Dune': Ensemble cast

The film is based on the book by Dune series by Frank Herbert, which is considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century. It is directed by Oscar-winning director Denis Villeneuve and roughly covers the first half of the book.

The official synopsis of the Dune reads:

"A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, 'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people."

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

Still from Dune (Image via IMDb)

A Guatemalan-born American actor, Oscar Isaac has starred in films such as Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, The Nativity Story, Balibo, Star Wars sequel trilogy, X-Men: Apocalypse, and many others. He will also be seen starring in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight. Isaac is all set to portray the role of Duke Leto Atreides in Dune.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

American actor Timothée Chalamet began his acting career in short films and television dramas. His works include Homeland, Men, Women & Children, Call Me By Your Name, Hot Summer Nights, Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, and Interstellar. Chalamet is all set to star in Dune as Paul Atreides.

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Still from Dune (Image via IMDb)

Rebecca Ferguson is a Swedish actress well known for her works in The Drowning Ghost, The White Queen, Mission: Impossible Mission Impossible movies, The Greatest Showman, Life, Doctor Sleep, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Girl on the Train, and Men in Black: International. Ferguson will be seen portraying the role of Lady Jessica in the sci-fi epic Dune.

Zendaya as Chani

Zendaya is an American actress and singer who rose to fame through Disney's Shake It Up, HBO series, and movies such as The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Malcolm & Marie, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Zendaya will be seen portraying the role of Chani Dune.

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Still from sci-fi epic Dune (Image via IMDb)

An American actor, Josh Brolin, has appeared in many well-known films such as The Goonies, Mimic, Hollow Man, Men in Black 3, Hail, Caesar!, superhero movies like Deadpool 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, animated series What If...? and many other movies. Brolin will be portraying the role of Gurney Halleck in Dune.

The film also stars other big names in Hollywood, such as Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Jason Momoa, and many more.

Dune will hit theatres on October 22 globally.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar