Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer together? Twitter erupts as "Friends" stars are rumored to be dating in real life

Rumors of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating in real life have been doing the rounds on social media, sending the internet community into meltdown.

It has been over 25 years since the duo skyrocketed to fame playing Ross and Rachel in NBC’s hit sitcom, Friends. The actors gained worldwide recognition for their on-screen chemistry, and their characters are considered to be one of the most iconic TV couples of all time.

During the recent Friends: The Reunion special episode, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they had a crush on each other during the show.

Following the revelation, a source close to the actors reportedly claimed that the former co-stars have once again grown close after the reunion episode.

The source told Closer Online that David Schwimmer had even visited Jennifer Aniston’s L.A. home after filming:

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.”

The source also claimed that the rumored couple is spending “quality time” together:

"They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

Earlier this month, David Schwimmer posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a Friends “Lobsters” T-shirt featuring Ross and Rachel silhouettes. He also tagged Jennifer Aniston in the post.

The latter responded by posting photos of more Friends merchandise with the caption “we were SO not on a break,” in reference to Ross and Rachel’s iconic line from the show.

Twitter reacts to Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating rumors

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in a still from Friends (image via NBC/Friends)

On May 27, 2021, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer sent fans into a frenzy after revealing they had a crush on each other decades ago. The pair won millions of hearts across the globe after playing on-screen love interests for nearly 10 years.

During the Friends Reunion episode, David Schwimmer told host James Corden he had a “major crush” on Aniston during the first season of the show:

"I mean, in the first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

In response, Jennifer Aniston admitted that the duo “channeled” their real feelings through their characters:

"Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It is going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop… "So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Unsurprisingly, the latest rumors about an alleged romance between the two actors have left social media abuzz. Several admirers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the alleged relationship:

Hearing rumours that Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are dating and it’s the fairytale Ending we ALL needed😢😢 i hope it’s true!!! pic.twitter.com/KNOOR3jJ9I — katie wardil (@KatieWardil) August 10, 2021

Me when I heard that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating pic.twitter.com/5SeqdjaUD4 — Asha (@declant4ever) August 10, 2021

Omg if the rumour that David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston are dating is actually true ….. pic.twitter.com/9HDc1vmBPt — amy ann (@ballum_enders) August 10, 2021

When I open up twitter and see rumors about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating without any solid evidence pic.twitter.com/zqcJ13T71n — JG (@jgisunfunny) August 11, 2021

I would love to see Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer together. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2gpQgkKTZX — Pea (@greeneyed_pea) August 10, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating is the uplifting third act plot twist 2021 needs pic.twitter.com/SVzaMqIeqN — Lynsey James (@Lynsey1991) August 10, 2021

I don’t care about celebrity gossip, but David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston dating rumors has got me like pic.twitter.com/TBzemj8dGj — D.R. Pagán/AUTHOR. (@sexbytheriver) August 10, 2021

Petition to have worldwide street parties if it’s confirmed that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are actually dating ✨manifesting✨ pic.twitter.com/WqOuuwlItb — Kelly (@UWhaaM8) August 10, 2021

Me: I need to stop being so dramatic about celebrities

Also me: JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ARE DATING HFIEHRHEHDH pic.twitter.com/AiyrzZXQ0x — !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) August 10, 2021

The internet trying to find out if David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are really dating. pic.twitter.com/E26cSgSAKr — Trish did GISH (@wander_woman_7) August 10, 2021

The world collectively losing their shit over Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer is honestly the best thing that’s happened all year 😂👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HwFPfjaBup — Abby (@xAaBbx03) August 10, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are meant to be dating and I sincerely hope every word of this ‘source’ is true 😭 pic.twitter.com/poFpFs7p2z — Jessica Hope Evans (@jesshopeevans) August 10, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating is the real life ending of Ross Geller and Rachel Green.



He's her lobster 🦞 pic.twitter.com/Z9SDkNQfsn — Alphina (@maleedus) August 10, 2021

If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are legit dating I think this is the one chance we have as a planet for world peace. — Rachel McGarvey (@McGarveyDraws) August 10, 2021

As overwhelming reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston will address the rumors in the days to come.

Irrespective of their off-screen relationship status, it is certain that the actors will always be one of the most loved on-screen couples of all time.

