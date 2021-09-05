Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage: Actress claims husband's involvement with Harvey Weinstein threatened it

Producer Harvey Weinstein had answered actress Angelina Jolie’s claims of trying to s*xually assault her when she was 21. The 69-year-old producer told TMZ on September 4 that there was no assault at all. On his behalf, Weinstein’s assistant said,

“It’s very clear to me that this is for more sales on Angie’s BOOK. THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and never an attempt to assault. It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity. You’re Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I’m sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?”

The Salt actress opened up about her bad experience with Weinstein in 2017 through an email to The New York Times. She said that she had a bad experience with the producer in her youth and decided never to work with him again.

Angelina Jolie explained everything in an interview with the Guardian. The year was 1998 when she worked with Harvey on Playing By Heart. She confirmed that it was an abuse of rights and something she had to escape. She even turned down a role in The Aviator to avoid coming into contact with him.

The Maleficent actress was hurt when her ex Brad Pitt worked with Harvey twice. She implied that Pitt had teamed up with Weinstein against her wishes. However, Pitt denied all the claims and said that he just happened to be in the cast of the film.

Exploring the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the 81st Academy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie said that she fell in love with Brad Pitt while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. The pair did not comment on the nature of their relationship until 2006, when she confirmed that she was pregnant with their child.

The couple later got named Brangelina and were the subject of worldwide media coverage. They were one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood, and the family grew to include six children, among whom three were adopted before their engagement in 2012.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014 at their estate Chateau Miraval in Correns, France, and Jolie took the name Jolie Pitt. The couple separated in 2016 and the 46-year-old actress filed for divorce, mentioning irreconcilable differences. The court restored both of them to single status and the divorce was finalized in 2019.

Angelina Jolie is a popular actress who has been a recipient of an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. On the other hand, Brad Pitt is a well-known actor and producer, who became a popular face after appearing in the 1992 road film, Thelma & Louise.

