How many children and grandchildren does Amy Roloff have? Everything about the 'Little People, Big World' star as she ties the knot with Chris Malek

Little People, Big World actress Amy Roloff is now married to Chris Malek. They tied the knot two years after announcing their engagement. The ceremony took place at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on August 28. The guests included Amy’s kids, grandkids, their extended family, and close friends.

Roloff was wearing a beautiful wedding gown from Justin Alexander’s Sincerity Collection, and Malek was seen in a black suit. The actress shared a picture from her rehearsal dinner and wrote,

“I can’t believe we’re just a few short hours till Chris and I are married. The rehearsal is done (complete with bridal shower ribbons bouquet!), and now all that’s left is to meet Chris at the altar tomorrow! I’m so thrilled and excited to be his wife.”

Chris Malek proposed to Amy Roloff in 2019 at one of their favorite restaurants. Following her divorce from Matthew Roloff, the television personality never expected to remarry.

All about Amy Roloff’s children and grandchildren

Amy Roloff is a well-known television personality, author, baker, and motivational speaker. She is popular because TLC’s Little People, Big World featured her family. The show featured both parents with dwarfism and documented their struggles.

She is the mother of four children - fraternal twins Jeremy and Zachary - born in 1990, daughter Molly born in 1993, and son Jacob born in 1997. All four of them were born while she was married to Matthew Roloff.

The 58-year-old has four grandchildren. Zach and Tori Roloff’s son, Jackson Kyle, is Amy Roloff’s first grandchild. The couple then welcomed a daughter, Lilah Ray. Her third grandchild is Ember Jean, the eldest of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. They also have a son, Bode James.

Matthew and Amy hinted at a divorce in 2014. They announced it officially in 2015, and the divorce was finalized in 2016. Thereafter, Amy got engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Malek, in 2019.

