How many kids does Rosie O'Donnell have? All about her family as she shares rare picture with her son, Blake

Rosie O'Donnell recently shared heartwarming pictures with her family. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a lineup of photos on August 11 that featured her 8-year-old daughter Dakota, 21-year-old son Blake, and his girlfriend, Teresa.

In the first picture, Blake puts his arm around Dakota for a beautiful sibling photo. The well-known comedian captured an image of Blake and Teresa wearing masks to keep themselves safe from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Rosie O'Donnell can be seen in the last photo where she puts her arm around her daughter Dakota and stands beside Blake and Teresa.

The 59-year-old's followers responded to the pictures by saying how fast her kids are growing up. Rosie's daughter Vivienne graduated from high school earlier this summer and shared a sweet tribute on Instagram. The "Star Search" actress' followers expressed their disbelief at the comments related to Vivienne's age in the comments of the photo.

In April 2020, Rosie O'Donnell chatted with Seth Meyers for an episode of Late Night and shared her experience of spending time at home with her children during the pandemic.

Rosie O'Donnell's children

Actress, author, and comedian, Rosie O'Donnell has done it all (Image via rosie/Instagram)

Also known as Roseann O'Donnell, she is a famous comedian, producer, actress, author, and television personality. Born on March 21, 1962, Rosie started her comedy career as a teenager.

She is a mother of five children. The Commack, New York native, adopted her first child, Parker Jaren O'Donnell, as an infant in 1995.

Rosie O'Donnell tied the knot with former Nickelodeon marketing executive Kelli Carpenter in 2004. They became parents to three more children — Chelsea Belle O'Donnell, born in 1997; Blake Christopher O'Donnell, born in 1999; and Vivienne Rose O'Donnell, born to Kelli through artificial insemination in 2002.

The television personality's family took in foster child Mia (born 1997) and intended to adopt her. However, the state of Florida removed Mia from their home in 2001, and Rosie started working a lot to end the Florida law that prohibits same-sex family adoption.

Rosie O'Donnell announced in 2009 that Kelli Carpenter had moved out of their home in 2007. The "Fosters" actress started dating Michelle Rounds in 2011, and they married in 2012.

The couple adopted a baby girl, Dakota, in 2013, but separated in 2014, with the divorce finalized in 2015.

