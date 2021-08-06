Who was Cerain Baker? Tributes pour in as Comedian Tony Baker's son dies in a horrific car crash 

Actor Tony Baker’s son, Cerain Baker, along with two others was killed this week following a horrific crash in Burbank, California. The other two individuals were 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam.

Cerain, Jaiden, and Natalee, along with another unnamed occupant, were ejected from their silver Volkswagen on the night of August 3. Burbank police said in a press release on August 4, that the car was hit by two other vehicles that appeared to be street racing.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, all three died from multiple blunt force injuries. Cops said the fourth unnamed individual suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center.

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Tony Baker stated that he feels like his son’s death is not real. The public paid tribute on Twitter after the news broke.

This frame of Tony Baker and Cencere on the news about Cerain being a victim of vehicular manslaughter absolutely made me lose it. I’m heartbroken, this is so incredibly saddening. R.I.P Cerain Baker. @TonyBakercomedy Much love sorry for your loss pic.twitter.com/0EulmZElpn — Champ. (@BLCKonBowfSides) August 5, 2021

Rest in Peace to victims of last nights accident: Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, 21, from Pasadena, Jaiden Kishon Johnson, 20, from Burbank, and Natalee Asal Moghaddam, 20, from Calabasas. Praying for strength to your families. 🙏🏼🤍 — Բել #FREEARMENIANPOWS (@bellllxo) August 4, 2021

Being a Tony Baker fan and tuning into Daddy Issues every week hearing him talk about his sons makes the news of his eldest son Cerain dying hit me right in the heart. Shit like this shouldn't happen to good people like Tony and young good kids like Cerain. 🙏🏽 — Nauvon (@me_so_psycho) August 5, 2021

Very sorry to hear that former Burroughs receiver Cerain Baker was one of the three killed in a car crash on Glenoaks. He graduated from Burroughs in 2018. Here is a video of his career highlights. https://t.co/IJsKmcYjfr — myBurbank Sports (@myBurbankSports) August 5, 2021

The Bakery is sending thoughts and prayers to Tony Baker & Family! I couldn’t imagine the pain! RIP Cerain Baker 🙏🏾🕊 https://t.co/SGxyRWF0Mr — IG: LaWaylaTheeArtist 🐉🌻 (@Wayla2010) August 5, 2021

Praying for Tony Baker and his family and friends. Tragic deaths in the family are the worst kind of trauma.



RIP Cerain — Tish'Challa (@thatTish) August 5, 2021

So heartbroken for a comedian I have grown to love. My heart goes out to Tony Baker and his family during this time. I cannot even imagine the pain he is feeling. Praying for strength and love during this tragic time. Rest well Cerain Baker. 😔 — Beonica D. (@i_B_Sarcastic) August 5, 2021

Rest in heaven Cerain Baker...

My condolences to @TonyBakercomedy and your family...

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/GXJNLGrbgC — Dont Forget 2 Tip Da Bartenda!!! (@ChemicalBank305) August 5, 2021

Just found out about Tony Baker’s son. I cannot imagine the pain he’s going through rn. My hearts and condolences are with him and his entire family. RIP Cerain. — AJ Tucker (@TheAJTucker) August 6, 2021

Praying for @TonyBakercomedy and his entire family on the loss of his son and the family’s of the two other victims of the crash. 🙏🏿💔😥 #cerainbaker #jaidenjohnson #NataleeMoghaddam — Regg Henny (@ReggHenny) August 5, 2021

Police revealed the incident took place at the Burbank intersection when Cerain, Jaiden, and Natalee were inside the car whilst trying to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive.

Two other cars, a gray Kia and a black Mercedes Benz, were traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at 35 mph for many blocks and might have been racing.

The Mercedes occupants did not suffer any injuries and were released after being interviewed by investigators. Cops have not yet arrested anyone involved in the incident.

Who is Tony Baker?

Tony Baker and his son, Cerain Baker. (Image via London News Time)

Born on May 17, 1977, Tony Baker is a celebrity comedian. He is well-known for movies like Scaredy Cat, Along the Roadside, The Scenesters, It’s A Party, and The Cut Through alongside a TV show titled Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks.

He is popular for his stand-up performances on several stages like The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory, and even performed on Last Comic Standing. The comedian shifted to the south side of Chicago at a young age.

He is the father of two sons, Cencere and Cerain. As mentioned earlier, the latter recently died in a road accident.

Tony Baker was part of the production of "Of Mice and Men" at New Mexico State University and received an award for his performance. He made his on-screen debut as Tony in Political Disasters in 2009.

The 44-year-old comedian was also featured on Comedy Central’s Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution.

His friends and family have mourned the recent death of Cerain Baker. His brother, Cencere, who went to school with him, expressed immense grief over his passing. He further ruminated on his family's love for Cerain and cited their inconsolable situation.

