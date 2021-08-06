Who was Cerain Baker? Tributes pour in as Comedian Tony Baker's son dies in a horrific car crash 

Actor Tony Baker’s son, Cerain Baker, along with two others was killed this week following a horrific crash in Burbank, California. The other two individuals were 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam.
Cerain, Jaiden, and Natalee, along with another unnamed occupant, were ejected from their silver Volkswagen on the night of August 3. Burbank police said in a press release on August 4, that the car was hit by two other vehicles that appeared to be street racing.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, all three died from multiple blunt force injuries. Cops said the fourth unnamed individual suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center.
In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Tony Baker stated that he feels like his son’s death is not real. The public paid tribute on Twitter after the news broke.
Police revealed the incident took place at the Burbank intersection when Cerain, Jaiden, and Natalee were inside the car whilst trying to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive.
Two other cars, a gray Kia and a black Mercedes Benz, were traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at 35 mph for many blocks and might have been racing.
The Mercedes occupants did not suffer any injuries and were released after being interviewed by investigators. Cops have not yet arrested anyone involved in the incident.
Who is Tony Baker?
Born on May 17, 1977, Tony Baker is a celebrity comedian. He is well-known for movies like Scaredy Cat, Along the Roadside, The Scenesters, It’s A Party, and The Cut Through alongside a TV show titled Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks.
He is popular for his stand-up performances on several stages like The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory, and even performed on Last Comic Standing. The comedian shifted to the south side of Chicago at a young age.
He is the father of two sons, Cencere and Cerain. As mentioned earlier, the latter recently died in a road accident.
Tony Baker was part of the production of "Of Mice and Men" at New Mexico State University and received an award for his performance. He made his on-screen debut as Tony in Political Disasters in 2009.
The 44-year-old comedian was also featured on Comedy Central’s Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution.
His friends and family have mourned the recent death of Cerain Baker. His brother, Cencere, who went to school with him, expressed immense grief over his passing. He further ruminated on his family's love for Cerain and cited their inconsolable situation.
