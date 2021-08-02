Who was Edai 600? All about the Chicago drill rapper reportedly shot and killed at 32

A few reports say that rapper Edai 600 has been allegedly shot and killed. Edai’s close friends and relatives have confirmed online rumors about the same too.

After the news went viral, Young Dre Money shared an Instagram story on Edai 600 at 4:12 a.m. with heartbroken emojis. Chicago rapper King Hittz then posted about Edai’s death on Instagram.

Edai 600 was reportedly shot at 12:20 a.m. on August 1st. This happened when he was out in Chicago on Saturday night. A recording of the scanner report shows that Edai was shot and his real name, Cordai Early, has been used in the clip. Following the alleged death of the rapper, fans’ tributes started to pour in on social media. Here are a few of them.

ON JESUS🤦🏾‍♂️. All ofem fuckin wit me too. From LA, Pappy, DThang, Nuski, Lil Mister, Fredo, Capo, not to mention Duck and Von in da same year… ik alotta bs happened wit 600 but damn….. now EDAI?! If Tay600, Keef, or Herb die imma be hurt fr https://t.co/QuZWFuK5Tw — NoFilSkrill🗣 (@1skrillabagbg) August 1, 2021

600 Member Edai Was Reportedly Shot & Killed in Chicago 🙏🏾🕊 Rip Edai pic.twitter.com/HEIqtYnzEX — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) August 1, 2021

RIP Edai always knew how to kill a hook😕 pic.twitter.com/ZEXhXULiZu — ひ LB #23 ひ (@UziWakeUrAssUp) August 1, 2021

a fire edai hook was prime 600 always set the tone pic.twitter.com/ELMi7jgEj2 — ひ LB #23 ひ (@UziWakeUrAssUp) August 1, 2021

#RIPEDAI #RIPKOOPA Crazy how most of the people that started drill music are gone but that’s Chicago for you. 🕊 Edai600 pic.twitter.com/KLtS3SUpUi — Cel (@cello079) August 1, 2021

Damn Rest In Peace Edai 600. I’m Fucking Hurt🥺🥺🙏🙏❤️❤️🕊🕊💔💔 pic.twitter.com/G56TAXPL25 — Xavier Antonio Walker AKA Xay Boy XB (@XavierAntonioW3) August 1, 2021

#Edai (RIP) is now dead at 32 after reportedly being shot & killed last night 🕊️🙏🏾 #600 pic.twitter.com/l709QJArFH — Blades&Bars (@BladesNBars) August 1, 2021

Edai600 passed away? No way .. pic.twitter.com/PEPL33epnv — Victor G (@Vctr_G1) August 2, 2021

Damn ...I'm hearing Edai600 got shot up and killed in the chi 🤦🏾‍♂️ #ripedai600 pic.twitter.com/td0vZhT9KF — CainAbel (@CainAbelSoul) August 1, 2021

The rapper’s friends and family members have not yet responded to any of these reactions.

Who was Edai 600?

Edai 600 was a drill music hip-hop artist. He released many mixtapes like Koopa the King, Forgotten, So Serious, Dey Ain’t Drillin, How I’m Drillin and Im Self Made. He released a full-length album titled Came From Nothing in 2014. He became popular for his singles like Gucci in 2012.

The rapper was born Cardai Early on November 8th, 1998, in Chicago. He was 32 years old and his net worth was around $1.5 million. He managed to earn a lot through his profession as a rapper and singer. He then built his own label team called 600 ENT.

Popular Chicago rapper & 600’s own Edai was reportedly shot and killed last night 🕊️ R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/RWpOlMRyfB — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 1, 2021

Reports say that Edai 600 was shot several times on August 1st and also suffered two gunshot wounds to his back. Cop scanner audio confirmed that he was shot around six times in the chest and stomach. He was taken to the hospital, but the medics could not save him.

His mother, FBG Duck, has reportedly used Instagram to share the news with the rest of the world. The investigation has already started and hopefully, the police will find the culprit behind this crime.

Also read: "Cancel Matt Damon": Actor trolled over his "Harvard education" after he reveals he stopped using a homophobic slur only after his daughter "inspired" him

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji