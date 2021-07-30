What is Jared Padalecki's net worth in 2021? Exploring "Supernatural" star's fortune as his Texas family farmhouse features in Architectural Digest

Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve have recently been featured in Architectural Digest. They can be seen in their home in Texas. The Supernatural star and his wife welcomed Architectural Digest to their home and showed them the beautiful farmhouse. Designer Virginia Davidson has mentioned the choices made to decorate the home on AD’s website.

The couple purchased the home in 2012 and went through a lot of changes to create the now ideal living space. With the help of Virginia Davidson, Jared and Genevieve created a cool and layered space for their family. The space is extra family-friendly and is structurally open to accommodate other guests. Genevieve said during the video tour of their home:

“We did a really big remodel on our house. Which if you wanna test your marriage, do a remodel, ‘cause that was a tough one. But we got through it, and we brought both of our ideas to the table, which was really fun.”

The net worth of Jared Padalecki in 2021

Jared Padalecki’s net worth is around $15 million in 2021. He is known to receive costly gifts from his fans and followers worldwide. The actor is already popular because of his appearance in the American dark fantasy drama television series, Supernatural. The series aired 327 episodes throughout 15 seasons.

He has received several awards and has worked in various advertisements to promote their business. Reports say that Jared Padalecki earned around $160k to $190k for every episode of Supernatural.

Jared Padalecki has sold many albums and films in series around the world to earn a lot of respect and money. His acting style has made him popular, and he is considered a role model for the new actors in the entertainment industry. He is completely committed to his work, and it is a reason why he is so wealthy today.

Jared Padalecki was born on July 19th, 1982, and grew up in Texas. He became well-known in the early 2000s after appearing on Gilmore Girls and films like New York Minute and House of Wax.

Also read: "This is pathetic and sad": Twitter calls out Gabbie Hanna for posting a fan-made video exposing Jessi Smiles and Alx James

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu