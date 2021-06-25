"I'm gutted": Fans extend support to Jared Padalecki as he reacts to Jensen Ackles' Supernatural spin-off, "The Winchesters"

Brotherly love seems to have been shattered following a Tweet that left Jared Padalecki shocked. Best known for his role as Sam Winchester in "Supernatural," Padalecki congratulated his on-screen brother, Jensen Ackles, on announcing a "Supernatural" spin-off called "The Winchesters."

However, this is the only bright side to the story. Judging by the tweet, Padalecki only found out about the spin-off from the announcement on social media. Suffice to say, after spending 15 seasons as colleagues, Ackles kept Padalecki in the dark regarding the spinoff show.

Supernatural spin-off without Jared Padalecki

The spin-off show, meant to be a prequel to the narrative timeline, is called "The Winchesters." It will focus on parents John and Mary Winchester. The show is currently in development and will be executive produced by Ackles and told from the perspective of older brother Dean Winchester.

In a statement obtained by EW, Ackles clarified the inspiration behind the spin-off. He said:

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. The first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be."

Following Ackles' announcement of the spin-off on Twitter, a fan asked Padalecki whether his comment was in jest, to which he replied,

"No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted."

By all accounts, it's still not clear if this is some elaborate prank or perhaps a promotional gag for the upcoming spin-off. However, by the looks of it, Padalecki seems to have been caught by surprise the same way fans have been.

If this is true, fans will be devastated to see a prequel without Sam Winchester being in it. After all, the story will be thoroughly incomplete without the two Winchester brothers.

At the moment, emotions are running high on Twitter as fans rallied behind Padalecki. They called out Ackles, demanding an explanation. Here's what a few of them had to say:

How could you do this to your best friend??? I hope you quickly realize how unwanted and stupid this spin-off is. pic.twitter.com/imwT3INs9X — xoxo, Lauren 🌻 (@FallOutParx) June 25, 2021

Man idk Jared unfollowed Jensen — —𝕵𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎 ➵❦🇨🇴 (@colombiangirlie) June 25, 2021

jared padalecki when he opened up twitter and saw there was an spn prequel pic.twitter.com/hWOOr0vr88 — wah wah (@casssielang) June 25, 2021

Consider the fact that Jensen may have been told not to until the news broke..

Jared is working on his show Walker which got renewed for another season... He wouldn't have the time anyway. This prequel focuses on Mary and John before Sam and Dean were grown up... — Tracy Lamica (@LamicaTracy) June 25, 2021

i was thinking the same, wtf happened with all the "brothers history" in real life, was it a lie? — ⓟ aline e Dudu are back (@alinwsep) June 25, 2021

we’re having a FIELD DAY with this drama 😭😭😭 — natalie (@bonkerscastiel) June 25, 2021

Dont you think jensen should have first picked up the phone and called his friend of nearly half his life and given him the respect of a heads up. Jared shouldn't have to learn of a new spn this way. — PADAwan-a-LECKI (@PadawanAlecki) June 25, 2021

Jared Padalecki outside the studio where the Supernatural prequel is filming: pic.twitter.com/Cok49Cp7Ic — Jackie Daytona (AKA Torpedo Dolphin 🐬 ) (@WantYourHex) June 25, 2021

I mean, Jensen and Danneel made it public, it’s fair that Jareds reaction is too. — MeelaC (@MeelaTweets) June 25, 2021

It's unclear why Padalecki was left out of the spin-off, given that the premise is meant to be an origin story. By all accounts, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two actors. However, disappointment is at an all-time high as fans demand an explanation.

