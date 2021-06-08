The Boys Season 3: First look at Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy sends fans into a frenzy

Official images of Jensen Ackles as his character, Soldier Boy, have been released for "The Boys" Season 3. The character and superhero costume got a positive reception from fans across the globe.

The anticipated Season 3 of "The Boys" is in production, and Jensen Ackles has been confirmed as a new character in the show. Jensen Ackles, the "Supernatural" actor who has a large fan following, is set to play Soldier Boy in the new season. His character will take on the role of a super that has plenty of history within Vought International.

Season 3 will take viewers into some of the history of Vought International and The Seven, which is the corporation that controls superheroes and any of their counterparts in the world of "The Boys".

There was plenty of politics and scheming that took place before Vought International became a massive corporation with The Seven as the figure head. Season 2 clearly showed the influence that World War 2 had on present day events.

Fan reactions and inspiration for Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy character in The Boys Season 3

Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and Greg Hopwood for "The Boys" Season 3. Soldier Boy is meant to encapsulate "the original bad-ass" and precedes Supers like Homelander who are now in control of many operations within Vought International.

Soldier Boy is called the original superhero because of his own role in World War 2, which was a subject explored in Season 2 of "The Boys". Jensen Ackles and his character are meant to portray the very first hero who fought for the allies in World War 2 in the 1940s, and therefore, his style needs to reflect that era. Shannon commented on the aesthetic and why Jensen Ackles fits the bill.

"Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude; luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that."

The best comparison for Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is Captain America from Marvel. They are both agile, strong, and use a shield as a weapon that is capable of blocking bullets among other things. However, Soldier Boy is likely far more R-rated than his Marvel counterpart.

