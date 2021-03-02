Misha Collins sends fans into a frenzy after he wishes Justin Bieber Happy Birthday, and tags Jensen Ackles in the post

Misha Collins recently left Supernatural fans bewildered with his recent Instagram birthday message for Justin Bieber.

One half of the popular "Destiel" duo on Supernatural, Misha Collins, recently took to Instagram to wish Canadian popstar Justin Bieber on his birthday.

In his post, Misha can be seen wearing a "I love Justin Bieber" T-shirt, alongside a rather interesting caption which sent fans into a frenzy:

His intriguing caption read:

"I was going to ship something between us for your big day, but I think other people are already taking care of that for us. (I still might ship a LITTLE something, though.) Here’s to my favorite March 1 baby...Happy Birthday Justin Bieber!!"

The reason his post has gone viral isn't so much to do with the fact that he wished Justin Bieber.

Rather it has to do with date i.e 1st of March, which also happens to be his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles' birthday. Fans were left wondering as to why he chose to wish Justin Bieber instead of Jensen Ackles.

However, on closer inspection, they noticed that he had cleverly tagged the latter in the post, and that too on the heart present on his T-shirt.

NOT MISHA TAGGING JENSEN AS THE HEART pic.twitter.com/pMEDJXVbcC — jess 🌿 (@sunnycastiel) March 2, 2021

As a result of this clever easter egg, Destiel fans had a meltdown online, as they took to Twitter to ponder over what exactly the post meant.

Misha Collins trends online, as fans gush over his latest Instagram post dedicated to Jensen Ackles

Over the many seasons of Supernatural, there have been many popular duos who have often become fodder for numerous fan fictions.

However, there seems to be none like that of Destiel, which is the ship name given to Misha Collins' Castiel and Jensen Ackles Dean Winchester.

The former is often known to encourage and simulatenously troll fan sentiment with his cryptic messages, as witnessed in his latest Instagram post. This has successfully incited chaos among fans online.

In what has now become a yearly affair, Misha Collins is known to wish Jensen Ackles in the most innovative and hilarious ways over the past few years:

Misha Collins, I do admire your consistency (almost 10 years in)



Happy Birthday to your favorite teen idol, freckle-faced actor, brick pants model, and March 1 baby, @JensenAckles!@mishacollins pic.twitter.com/v5JGbVX2I6 — Cam ➐ (@soberdenatural) March 2, 2021

Misha wishing Jensen a happy birthday; a thread — zen ☾ (@castielspoetry) March 2, 2021

His latest post however seems to have taken the cake, with fans eager to decipher the real message behind his birthday message to Justin Bieber.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to his latest Instagram post with a slew of hilarious memes:

OMG I'm dying 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9iOeKnmwS9 — Lara watches the bees 🐝💙 (@KoscheiMaster1) March 2, 2021

spn fandom: has a couple of quiet days



twitter: ah fina-



spn fandom: trends jensen three (3) times, trends jensen birthday hashtag, trends misha. all within 24 hours.



twitter: pic.twitter.com/vfCEl6FDy7 — ‎⎊Captim⎊ || ceo of news (@irvnstark) March 2, 2021

Misha manically laughing at the deancas/jenmish chaos fire he just started. pic.twitter.com/G0IWlLLVtq — kenzie || always be kind 💫 (@burningbookshop) March 2, 2021

The power of JenMish woke me up just over an hour after I went to sleep to a post from Misha. pic.twitter.com/fgBKOBY7SA — Nana 🐝 (@LifeofNana) March 2, 2021

MISHA, PLEASE, WHAT DOES THIS MEANNNNNN pic.twitter.com/e8IfiNdf10 — Brooke loves Jenmish (@jenmishbelli) March 2, 2021

Twitter guy seeing misha and jensen trend everyday pic.twitter.com/R1znrAETNu — alisa loves shraddha🥀 (@evermoredeancas) March 2, 2021

Jen trended twice today and Misha is already trending an hour after his bday tweet. OUR POWER. pic.twitter.com/2zrgCHqtqI — kenzie || always be kind 💫 (@burningbookshop) March 2, 2021

No thoughts just misha calling jensen sweetheart and his baby pic.twitter.com/7uuqT7Jgtz — 👟 (@amapofyourstars) March 2, 2021

Twitter: misha collins has posted a tweet

me: pic.twitter.com/0iJKDz11tc — sienna˚࿐ (@stilldeanwnchtr) March 2, 2021

twitter guy trying to write the description after seeing we went crazy and trended Misha in less than an hour just cause he wished someone happy birthday pic.twitter.com/AtofFiK6jk — I'll interrogate the cat (@Awetiz_) March 2, 2021

justin seeing misha's happy birthday tweets & the people talking about jensen ackles in his mentions every year pic.twitter.com/eErAQaxYSr — max | jensen the birthday boy (@CastielBuckley) March 2, 2021

WAIT WHY ARENT WE TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT MISHA CALLED JENSEN BABY???? THEY'RE INSANE pic.twitter.com/IUcGWIKYa8 — 👟 (@amapofyourstars) March 2, 2021

Misha knowing the chaos he has created. pic.twitter.com/hzz5OWaDs2 — Shay 💙💚 TRH Fan Project CEO (@FaceMcnerd) March 2, 2021

justin bieber every year misha wishes him happy birthday to indirectly wish jensen pic.twitter.com/tAw1pS62mL — j ミ♡ (@91SCASTIEL) March 2, 2021

As Misha Collins finds himself on the trending page yet again, the 1st of March seems to have acquired legendary status for fans of Supernatural, who simply can't seem to get enough of the never-ending saga of Destiel.