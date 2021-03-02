The funniest Randy Orton x Soulja Boy memes on the internet

The unlikely duo of WWE star Randy Orton and American rapper Soulja Boy have recently indulged in a fiery Twitter exchange.
Twitter users seemed confounded to see the "Apex Predator" Randy Orton get into an argument with Soulja Boy. The feud is now trending on Twitter.
The feud seems to have stemmed from a controversial tweet made by Soulja Boy on February 28, 2021, where he called WWE "fake."
Soulja Boy's tweet prompted a sharp response from professional wrestler Dominik Dijakovic, aka T-Bar, from the WWE faction Retribution. The response seemed to have caught the eye of the "Legend Killer" later.
Randy Orton proceeded to destroy Soulja Boy in a series of tweets for his unwarranted take on the WWE universe.
Randy Orton did not mince words in his savage shutdown of Soulja Boy. He claimed that the current WWE 24x7 Champion Bad Bunny would "beat the f**k" out of him and dared him to come to his world and say the same to his face.
Twitter users ended up having a field day as several fans came up with a barrage of hilarious memes in response.
Twitter responds with hilarious memes, as Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy takes over the internet
One of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time, Randy Orton has amassed a stellar following over the course of his illustrious career.
He has left fans floored with his devious "Viper" persona and vicious signature move, the RKO, for years. The 40-year-old wrestler is undoubtedly one of the most formidable names in the history of WWE.
Soulja Boy, on the other hand, is an American rapper best known for his Billboard Top 10 singles: "Crank That" (2007) and "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" (2008). Of late, he has been making a name for himself in the streaming circuit.
In response to this unexpected feud, fans soon came up with a slew of hilarious memes which seemed to perfectly sum up the Randy Orton x Soulja Boy situation.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
It looks like fans have already started petitioning for a possible match between the two.
Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt has got some serious competition in the form of Soulja Boy, as the race towards a match with Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 37 heats up.