The funniest Randy Orton x Soulja Boy memes on the internet

The unlikely duo of WWE star Randy Orton and American rapper Soulja Boy have recently indulged in a fiery Twitter exchange.

Twitter users seemed confounded to see the "Apex Predator" Randy Orton get into an argument with Soulja Boy. The feud is now trending on Twitter.

The feud seems to have stemmed from a controversial tweet made by Soulja Boy on February 28, 2021, where he called WWE "fake."

Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago. https://t.co/iYIrSpN01t — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy's tweet prompted a sharp response from professional wrestler Dominik Dijakovic, aka T-Bar, from the WWE faction Retribution. The response seemed to have caught the eye of the "Legend Killer" later.

Randy Orton proceeded to destroy Soulja Boy in a series of tweets for his unwarranted take on the WWE universe.

Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass... https://t.co/D3CQb9IxEO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha fucka https://t.co/zJPMmuqskr — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho... I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ...but you call what I do to survive, fake? Fuck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya https://t.co/P3qx5bu6ks — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up. https://t.co/rN8JY5AX3q — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton did not mince words in his savage shutdown of Soulja Boy. He claimed that the current WWE 24x7 Champion Bad Bunny would "beat the f**k" out of him and dared him to come to his world and say the same to his face.

Twitter users ended up having a field day as several fans came up with a barrage of hilarious memes in response.

Twitter responds with hilarious memes, as Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy takes over the internet

One of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time, Randy Orton has amassed a stellar following over the course of his illustrious career.

He has left fans floored with his devious "Viper" persona and vicious signature move, the RKO, for years. The 40-year-old wrestler is undoubtedly one of the most formidable names in the history of WWE.

Soulja Boy, on the other hand, is an American rapper best known for his Billboard Top 10 singles: "Crank That" (2007) and "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" (2008). Of late, he has been making a name for himself in the streaming circuit.

In response to this unexpected feud, fans soon came up with a slew of hilarious memes which seemed to perfectly sum up the Randy Orton x Soulja Boy situation.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Soulja Boy : So y’all won’t back me against Randy Orton ?



Other rappers: pic.twitter.com/CJB45XqAmw — Mutebi Alex Kato 🐐 (@mutebilx_qato) March 2, 2021

When Randy Orton sees Soulja boy in public pic.twitter.com/hI77fUG1fZ — ° (@DionWitNoHoes) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton : He said WWE is fake ... pic.twitter.com/I2EZaoBvxN — Mutebi Alex Kato 🐐 (@mutebilx_qato) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton gon catch a steel chair to da back of da head den roll over and see dis pic.twitter.com/5ITIWvo1T2 — Gorr my GOAT (@itsnotpap) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy is into it with Randy Orton on Twitter... 2021 you are on it pic.twitter.com/FViJuM7QUB — Sunny ☀️ (@SunnyBunny_54) March 2, 2021

The feud I never knew I needed. Soulja Boy vs Randy Orton. pic.twitter.com/qzFKNlg5l4 — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy: "wWe iS faKe."



Randy Orton: pic.twitter.com/JRD2G6MT6V — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan2) March 2, 2021

OMG Souljia Boy

LOL thought he was dead pic.twitter.com/bDweKzeqKs — Allan Lawrence (@AllanLawrence) March 2, 2021

Bruh I open Twitter at 4 am n see Randy Orton n Soulja Boy beefing? pic.twitter.com/JqsThhQ8Dg — Davoo 🦥 (@davoofasty) March 2, 2021

Vince McMahon watching Randy Orton beef with Soulja Boy waiting to make this into a storyline pic.twitter.com/ES6AQgoyYp — Nick (@sadsteelersguy) March 2, 2021

“Soulja Boy would wash Randy Orton in a fight 💀” pic.twitter.com/FDGVwTE4Ks — Andre (@Christian4H0F) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy when Randy Orton is done with him pic.twitter.com/mN7I3tDnpA — Woli.D.Seyi (@The_Teluwo) March 2, 2021

Got on to see soulja boy and randy orton beefing pic.twitter.com/qKsmyj5Weo — CurryBean (@zeffcurrry) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton Hitting John Cena and R Truth's lines for some ghost lyrics pic.twitter.com/L4l7zobnms — Da Lil Baby Keem🔺 (@SaiintPaulo) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy at 3 am on a Tuesday Morning



Yep pic.twitter.com/S8rwBlHCcX — Shiddddd IDK (@RAW_Future) March 2, 2021

Someone said Soulja boy would beat Randy Orton in the ring... pic.twitter.com/wDumDZHObS — XtinctionGames2 (@jaxross4) March 2, 2021

Soulja boy when Randy Orton tries to RKO him and he pulls out a gun pic.twitter.com/Eqc8444asF — Yaw Chass 🇬🇭 (@YBNOwusu) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy summed up in one picture https://t.co/HTC4Tfm3kf pic.twitter.com/IZJv2TxSSp — No_Username (@NoUsern19326477) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy: WWE is f-

Randy Orton: pic.twitter.com/UZ4o9je3dt — ItsMeHarry (@itsmeharryyt) March 2, 2021

Randys Reaction when he saw your Tweet: pic.twitter.com/LQ4lPWZB5A — Timifi Black 🦇♎️😇 (@TimifiB) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton is about to punt the head off of some nobody named Soulja Boy pic.twitter.com/2Ey6eu3yGP — King of Otaku Strong Style🍥 (@nerdyeggr0ll) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton Vs Soulja Boy here for it March started off good pic.twitter.com/UXeZ7lhtAH — 😎 Brooklyn Baby (@prettycas_) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy & Randy Orton ... pic.twitter.com/53niZUEvNs — HashAkram (@HashAkram) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton to Soulja Boy at the Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/6nDusdLBO8 — Odogwu 👑 (@Daddy_Nomso) March 2, 2021

Soulja : Rap game faker than WWE



Randy Orton : pic.twitter.com/aWf8U2i47h — Flexy ⌖ ✰ (@UziFlexy) March 2, 2021

Soulja and Randy Orton rn pic.twitter.com/a1v8JJCFQu — イーサン (@Etakuu_) March 2, 2021

No way have I woken up to Randy orton vs Soulja Boy pic.twitter.com/gLZU8Lszmb — ‘ (@SherzCapone00) March 2, 2021

It looks like fans have already started petitioning for a possible match between the two.

Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt has got some serious competition in the form of Soulja Boy, as the race towards a match with Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 37 heats up.