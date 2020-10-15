SouljaBoy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, is a thirty year old American rapper, actor, record producer and entrepreneur. He is also the CEO of the SODMG, which is an Xbox Gamer Social Network Website/Gaming League. Recently, Souljaboy has been streaming Among Us on Twitch.

On Twitch, Souljaboy has around 540k followers. On YouTube, which is where he posts his music videos, Souljaboy has a whopping 2.65 million subscribers. Recently, we have talked at length about the various reasons that have seen Among Us emerge as one of the most viewed games on Twitch.

Among Us: The SouljaBoy’s clutch win is the best thing you'll see all day

For weeks together, Among Us was the number one game on Twitch. Currently, it is in the third position, having fallen behind League of Legends and the ‘Just Chatting’ genre, according to Twitch Tracker. The game was released in 2018, but has only recently become so popular.

The game follows a simple plot, pits players against each other, and makes it impossible for people to trust their teammates. This opens up a range of possibilities for every game. These reasons have translated into Among Us being streamed by a majority of notable streamers, with quite a few interesting collaborations as well.

Streamers such as Ninja, Pokimane, PewDiePie, TimTheTatman and Valkyrae have all been playing the game for weeks. We have seen some other interesting personalities as well, including Snoop Dogg. Furthermore, Shroud recently shed light on the reasons why the game has become so popular. In a nutshell, Among Us is incredibly fun to play when played with the ‘right people’.

A recent video by SouljaBoy sheds further light on this aspect of the game. In the video that you can see at the end of the article, SouljaBoy can be seen playing Among Us with some notable streamers such as xQc, Adept and Lizbeans.

With only three players left, Souljaboy had to quickly decide who the final Imposter in the game was. While voting, Lizbeans made sure to let him feel as if he has made a huge mistake by voting against him. However, as it turned out, Lizbeans was indeed the final imposter, and the clutch decision ended up being the right one.

This, in turn, led to genuine glee, as SouljaBoy burst into laughter and made it a point to get back at Lizbeans for his attempts to trick him. You can watch the entire video below. The clip goes a long way to show exactly how excited Among Us players can get, while playing the game.