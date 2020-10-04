Among Us overtakes Fall Guys as most-streamed game in 2020 (Q3)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Among Us have taken the gaming community by storm in the third quarter of 2020. These games, based on simple mechanics and a fun gameplay experience, have been picked up by gamers of different age groups during the ongoing pandemic.

Fall Guys is a platformer battle royale game developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. It was released for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4 on 4th August 2020. In Q3, this title created quite some buzz, with the craze for this offering going off the charts.

Twitch streamers picked up the game as a fun content, and suddenly, this multiplayer had its roots spread to Facebook and YouTube. The developers have packed a whole bunch of new and exciting content within the game, arriving on 8th October 2020 in Season 2 of Fall Guys.

According to reports by Stream Hatchet, this game had a peak of six million daily watch hours during this period.

Among Us does even better than Fall Guys!

Among Us, developed by InnerSloth, was launched in 2018 by a three-person team. This game takes place in a space-themed setting where players take on one of two roles, most being Crewmates, and a predetermined number being Impostors.

This title can involve up to ten players on a multiplayer platform. Initially, Among Us didn't perform very well due to insufficient advertising, and didn't even touch the four-digit mark for total installations.

However, the developers have provided continuous support to Among Us by providing regular updates and releasing a PC version. Recently, after some popular Twitch streamers picked it up, Among Us caught the attention of the mainstream audience.

The free version of Among Us, available to play on Androids, helped make it popular in the Indian region.

As of now, Among Us has recorded a peak of nine million watch hours during the pandemic, overtaking Fall Guys across Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.