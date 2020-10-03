PUBG Mobile edges Fortnite, COD Mobile to become highest-earning mobile game in USA since Oct 2019

The popular first-person shooter, COD Mobile, completed its first anniversary on 1st October. In this period, Call of Duty: Mobile has generated approximately $480 million in player spending, according to Sensor Tower.

COD Mobile, the smartphone version of the massively popular Call of Duty franchise, immediately broke all records by raking in 100 million downloads in the first week itself. It accumulated around 150 million installs in the first month, and reached 172 million in just two months.

This game then surpassed the 250 million downloads mark in just 265 days, beating PUBG Mobile, which raked in 236 million downloads in the same time frame.

The USA leads in revenue and downloads for COD Mobile

In the USA, COD Mobile sits at No 3 in the mobile shooting category, behind PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. COD Mobile generated $215 Million, whereas PUBG Mobile earned $274 million, and Fortnite garnered $239 million in the same time frame.

USA was also COD Mobile’s top country for global revenue during its first year. According to the Sensor Tower report, Japan ranked No 2 in this list, while Germany rounded out the top three.

COD Mobile has around 270 million downloads to date. The US accumulated a majority of them, generating close to 50 million installs, which is more than 18% of the total downloads. Brazil ranked No 2 and India No 3.

COD Mobile is also launching in China soon, which is the biggest market for mobile gaming. According to Daniel Ahmed, Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, 46 million people have pre-registered for this title in China.

With the removal of Fortnite from both the App Store and Play Store, and the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, it would be interesting to see whether COD Mobile can surpass both in the future.