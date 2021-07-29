What is Chrishell Stause's net worth in 2021? Exploring her fortune as she confirms romance with new boyfriend Jason Oppenheim

Actress and real estate agent, Chrishell Stause is currently in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim. 44-year-old Jason is Chrishell’s boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm where her Netflix series, Selling Sunset, is set. In an interview with People, Oppenheim said,

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

Chrishell Stause recently shared a few photos on Instagram of the cast’s vacation in Italy on July 28. Two pictures among them had her and Oppenheim in an affectionate embrace while they visited the island of Capri. In the first picture, she kisses him on his head, and in the other, he goes in for a kiss on her neck.

Oppenheim’s representative said that he and Chrishell recently got together. Stause’s representative said that they are happily together. The caption of Stause’s pictures say,

“The JLo effect [shrugging emoji]”

The net worth of Chrishell Stause

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Chrishell Stause is around $5 million. Her work as an actress and real estate agent has contributed to the wealth she has today.

She is one of the most sought after realtors in the country and is also the owner of a beautiful house in Los Angeles. A report by People states that she shifted to her Hollywood Hills home in 2019 following her split with Justin Hartley. Stause has paid $3.3 million for this home. The couple were former owners of a mansion worth $4.7 million in Encino, California.

Chrishell Stause is best known for her appearances on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset. She has previously appeared on television as Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives. Born on July 21, 1981, in Draffenville, Kentucky, she completed her B.A. in Theater from Murray State University in 2003.

Chrishell Stause was engaged to Matthew Morrison from 2006 to 2007. She and Justin Hartley started dating in 2014 and they tied the knot in 2017. Stause filed for divorce in 2019 mentioning irreconcilable differences as the reason, and the divorce was finalized in February 2021.

She has four sisters and one of them, Shonda, has appeared on Seasons 1 and 3 of Selling Sunset. Stause was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for Days of Our Lives in 2020.

Also read: Who is Anthony Barajas? TikTok star on life support as friend Rylee Goodrich dies in California theatre shooting during "Forever Purge" screening

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish