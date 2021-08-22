Who is Josh Wolfe? All about Vanessa Grimaldi's husband as couple tie the knot 

The Bachelor contestant Vanessa Grimaldi married Joshua Wolfe in a private ceremony with their friends and family in attendance on August 20. In an interview with People magazine, Grimaldi said that Wolfe is a good partner, and she feels grateful for their union.

Grimaldi and Wolfe began dating in 2018 and made their relationship official public in 2019. Wolfe popped the question during a romantic proposal at the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec in 2020. Grimaldi wrote in her Instagram post:

“August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #Engaged.”

Since 2020, Vanessa Grimaldi has kept her followers updated on her plans for the wedding. She has frequently shared pictures from her bridal shower, bachelorette party, and videos of her shopping for her dream dress and even involved her followers in the whole journey.

All about Vanessa Grimaldi’s spouse, Josh Wolfe

Josh Wolfe with Vanessa Grimaldi (Image via Instagram/jbrwolfe)

Born on February 4, 1985, Joshua Bernard Reginald Wolfe hails from Montreal, Quebec. He has two sisters, and according to the posts on his Instagram account, he loves to spend time with his family.

Wolfe is the Director of Outreach and Programming in the Quebec and Atlantic Canadian region for the Center of Israel and Jewish Affairs. His LinkedIn profile mentions a demonstrated history of working in the government relations industry and calls himself a strong community and social services professional.

The 35-year-old graduated from Massachusetts’ Philips Academy in 2004. He then attended Princeton and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2008. He was a cross-country runner and has won many accolades for it.

Josh Wolfe met Vanessa Grimaldi via Instagram. Towards the end of The Bachelor Season 21, Grimaldi got engaged to Nick Viall but announced their split five months later.

After her separation from Viall, Grimaldi moved on and confirmed through an Instagram post that she and Wolfe are getting closer. They got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot on August 20, 2021.

Also read: "It's a little bit sketchy": Trisha Paytas' skincare brand under fire over reports of "burnt skin" and fake sunscreen

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen