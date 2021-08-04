How much is Bo Derek worth? Exploring her net worth as her boyfriend of 20 years, John Corbett, reveals they got married last December

Bo Derek married John Corbett in December 2020 after dating for 20 years. In Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” John revealed to the host Jerry O’Connell that they got hitched during Christmas.

O’Connell responded by saying:

“I noticed your ring, and I was going to say something, but not on live television, but wow. Congratulations.”

The Sex and the City actor said it was the first time he and Bo Derek had shared the news in public while their friends and family were well-aware of everything for a long time. The 60-year-old actor said that they decided to get married after 20 years and didn’t want 2020 to be the thing where everybody looks back and hates it.

Bo Derek and John Corbett Secretly Marry After 20 Years Together https://t.co/kux9hVL8m1 pic.twitter.com/3nMaOaZpFy — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 4, 2021

The couple revealed in 2018 that they have been spending time together and enjoyed each other’s company. They were set up in 2002 by Corbett’s friend and Hollywood agent Norby Walters.

The net worth of Bo Derek

The film and television actress was born on November 20th, 1956, as Mary Cathleen Collins in Long Beach, California. Her father was a Hobie Cat executive, and her mother was a make-up artist and hairdresser for Ann-Margret.

Bo Derek’s net worth is around $40 million. She was paid $35,000 for her film, 10, and her salary was $1 million for Tarzan the Ape Man and $1.5 million for Bolero.

The former model launched Bo Derek Pet Care in 2000, selling shampoo, conditioner, and face wash for dogs. A portion of the company’s profits is donated to charitable organizations supporting retired military dogs.

Bo Derek sold her Santa Ynez ranch and adjacent land to “ER” star Noah Wyle for around $2.5 million in 1999. She and John Corbett purchased a Santa Ynez ranch in 2017, and it sits on 10.5 acres of property and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The 64-year-old is well-known for her role in the 1979 sex comedy, 10. Her former husband, John Derek, was the director of a few of her films during the 80s that mainly received negative reviews.

Also read: “I choose David’s vlogs over her”: Jason Nash causes massive upset among fans after joking about his daughter and ignoring assault allegations

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer