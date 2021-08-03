What is Reese Witherspoon's net worth? Exploring actress' fortune as she sells her production company "Hello Sunshine"

Actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon has sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, to a media company backed by private firm Blackstone Group Inc for $900 million. The actress announced on her Instagram account on August 2nd:

“What a tremendous day! I started @HelloSunshine to change the way all women are seen in media. Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film, and social platforms. Today, we’re taking a huge step forward by partnering with @blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful, and illuminating stories about women’s lives globally. I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our future.”

The company was established in 2016, and Reese Witherspoon explained that she would offer unique storytelling through various media platforms. Hello Sunshine aims to empower women and the people who celebrate them and will continue to include Witherspoon in their operations.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress recently revealed that the company let her change a few things in the entertainment industry. Hello Sunshine produced a few projects after its formation, like Gone Girl, Big Little Lies, and more.

The net worth of Reese Witherspoon

Born on March 22nd, 1976, as Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, she is a well-known actress, producer, and entrepreneur. She was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2006 and 2015 and World’s 100 Most Powerful Women by Forbes in 2019.

Her net worth is around $300 million. She has been one of the most popular and highly paid entertainers and earns around $20 to $40 million every year. While appearing with Jennifer Aniston on the Apple TV show The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon earned $1.25 million for each episode. She earned $20 million from films and endorsements between 2017 and 2018.

Reese Witherspoon was paid $200,000 for the film Fear in 1996, whereas she earned $250,000 for her role in Cruel Intentions. Legally Blonde was a huge success at the box office in 2001. Following the success of the film, she was paid $12.5 million for Sweet Home Alabama in 2002.

Witherspoon was the executive producer of Legally Blonde 2 and earned $15 million from the film. After this, she earned $15 million as a minimum salary for every movie. She earned $120 million from her films from 2001 to 2012, and currently, the total of her film salary is around $250 million.

