Is Matt Ziering related to Ian Ziering? All about Brianne Howey's husband as couple tie the knot

Popular American actress, Brianne Howey, recently got married to Matt Ziering. The couple confirmed the news on July 25 and Brianne Howey shared a photo of herself and Ziering's wedding day on an Instagram story. Howey can be seen smiling in the picture and cuddling with Ziering in front of a bougainvillea.

The 32-year-old actress tied the knot on July 24 in the garden of a family home located in Palos Verdes, California. Around 100 guests attended the wedding ceremony and in an interview with People, Brianne said,

“It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined.”

The couple planned to get married in 2020 but had to postpone it because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Howey joked that they canceled their wedding and got a dog instead.

Who is Matt Ziering? All about his relationship with Brianne Howey

Brianne Howey’s husband Matt Ziering is a lawyer and was born on May 8. Ziering’s full name is Matthew Ernest Ziering and he hails from Pacific Palisades. At one point, people were surprised by the age gap between him and Brianne.

On the basis of the posts shared by Matt on his social media accounts, it is clear that he loves his parents, Diane and Michael Ziering, and is close to his brother, Sam Ziering and his sister, Natalie Ziering.

Despite sharing the same last name, Matt does not bear any relation to the popular Beverly Hills and 90210 star, Ian Ziering.

Matt Ziering does not have many followers since he is not a famous public figure like his wife. He is said to be athletic and is around 6’ 1” tall. He attended primary school at Windward School after which he studied Law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, California. He has been a member of the California Bar since 2017 and his LinkedIn profile states that he is the Regulatory Advisor at Casey Co.

Matt began dating Brianne many years ago and they started living together in 2014. Their first meeting was at a bar in Los Angeles where Matt was celebrating after taking the California bar exam. They met each other again at the same place and began to feel a connection. A few years later, they got engaged.

Matt Ziering and Brianne Howey adopted a dog in 2020 and named him Bodie. The couple have frequently been sharing everything related to their love life on social media. Brianne Howey’s fans were happy to see Matt Ziering being supportive of her recent gig on Netflix.

