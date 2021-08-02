Who is Leila George? All about Sean Penn's 29-year-old wife as couple are spotted in Malibu

Actor Sean Penn was recently spotted holding hands with his wife Leila George while enjoying a day out in Malibu together on Sunday afternoon. They tied the knot last summer, after dating for four years.

The couple were seen passing by a local grocery store after having lunch together. The Mystic River actor wore ripped blue jeans and sneakers with a striped flannel over a black tee. He stepped out of his vehicle with a face mask in his hand and holding Leila’s hand before entering the Pavilions.

Leila George was seen in a white tank top and floral wrap skirt. She walked behind her husband in sandals with a face mask and her blonde locks down. She is a few months younger than her husband's daughter Dylan Penn and two years older than their son Hopper.

Sean shares his kids with his ex-wife Robin Wright, and before that he was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

Who is Leila George?

Born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Leila George D’Onofrio’s parents were Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi. Vincent was an actor and producer and Greta was an actress. George was raised by her mother and has three younger half-brothers.

She took acting classes at Brighton College in 2008 and later attended Crawley College. She studied at the Arts Educational Schools in London in 2010. She went on to study at Sydney Film School in 2011 and then to the United States in 2012 to study at Lee Strasberg Institute.

Leila George worked as an additional camera operator in a documentary titled, The Last Impresario in 2013. She then appeared with her mother in a play titled The Seagull in 2014. She played a major role in her first feature television film, Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? George was then seen in some other films like Mortal Kombat and The Kid.

Leila co-produced a celebrity fundraiser after the Australian wildfires in 2019-20 to support the conservation of the places affected and it was hosted by the LA Zoo.

Edited by Gautham Balaji