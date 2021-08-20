What is Thomas Ravenel's net worth? "Southern Charm" star announces split from fiancee Heather Mascoe

Reality TV star Thomas Ravenel has split from his fiancee Heather Mascoe after winning custody of his kids with ex-partner Kathryn Dennis. The couple was together for two years before he popped the question last year.

While giving an exclusive statement to AllAbouttheTea.com, Thomas Ravenel said:

“The engagement is over. Our friendship is the best it’s ever been, but we’re ending our engagement to focus on our children.”

After a lot of thinking, the politician said that he and Heather have decided to end their engagement. They will continue to remain best friends and co-parents and respect each other as they move on individually with their lives.

A source said the stress of the ongoing renovations to the former couple’s mansion, along with raising a new baby, led to their split.

The source said that Thomas Ravenel and Heather Macoe had a clash over the design of the Aiken house. They apparently argued about every single thing related to the renovation.

Heather wanted to make every room a playroom for the kids and tried to take over the design.

Southern Charm star Ravanel told a South Carolina judge that he would move the children out of Charleston to an estate in Aiken, South Carolina, this summer. The Sun revealed that he purchased the beautiful abode for $1.8 million in 2020.

The net worth of Thomas Ravenel

Born on August 11, 1962, as Thomas Jonathan Jackson Ravenel, he is a well-known politician and reality TV star. His father, Arthur Ravenel Jr., is a former Representative from South Carolina.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 59-year-old’s net worth is $6 million. Ravenel appeared for five seasons on the Bravo reality-television series Southern Charm and was paid $25,000 for every episode.

He comes from a wealthy family, and they seem to have lots of assets that include a bridge in Charleston, South Carolina, worth $600 million.

Thomas Ravenel was elected as the State Treasurer of South Carolina in 2006. Glassdoor says that an average treasurer earns almost $141,000 every year.

He recently purchased a home in Aiken, South Carolina, worth $1.8 million in 2020. The house is 10,552 square feet and stands on around 5 acres of property.

A portion of the 59-year-old’s net worth goes towards supporting his children. He is the father of two children with Kathryn Dennis, a 6-year-old daughter Kenise and a 4-year-old son, Saint.

He became the father of another child with Heather Mascoe in 2020, revealing that they had named him Jonathan.

Thomas Ravenel graduated from The Citadel in Charleston in 1985 and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He then received an MBA from the University of South Carolina in 1991.

